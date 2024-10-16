Shettima Begins Two-day Working Visit to Sweden 

* To meet with key stakeholders including Swedish Crown Princess, PM

* To also articulate Nigeria’s ongoing economic vision and reforms to potential investors

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, will depart Abuja for Sweden on a two-day visit to represent Nigeria in bilateral engagements with the Scandinavian nation.

At the instance of President Bola Tinubu, the vice-president, according to a release issued on Wednesday by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, during the working visit, will engage in high-level bilateral talks with key government officials, including a meeting with Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and the Swedish Prime Minister.

Shettima will use the visit to explore opportunities for strengthened collaboration between Nigeria and Sweden in areas such as ICT, innovation, education, digitalisation, sustainable transport, mining and agriculture.

He will also meet with key stakeholders in both the government and private sector.

The vice-president will also meet with Norrsken, a Stockholm-based venture capital impact investor, which recently launched Norrsken22, a $205 million tech investment fund for Africa.

Norrsken22 is a technology growth fund, backed by over 30 prominent unicorn founders, partnering with exceptional entrepreneurs building Africa’s next tech giants.

The meeting with Norrsken will provide insights into how Nigerian entrepreneurs can benefit from this fund and further strengthen the technology ecosystem in Nigeria.

Notably, 40% of the investments from Norrsken22 are expected to be allocated to Nigerian technology entrepreneurs.

Twelve Nigerian private sector companies that are doing business with Sweden are going independently as a private sector bloc.

While in Sweden, the vice-president is also expected to articulate Nigeria’s economic vision and the reforms being undertaken by the administration to create a business-friendly environment in Nigeria for investors.

The myriad of opportunities that abound in Africa’s largest economy will also be showcased.

The vice-president is expected back in the country on Saturday.