Sanwo-Olu Stimulates Wellness Culture through Lagos Active Challenge 

To address the rising concerns of sedentary lifestyles and the growing need for accessible health and wellness programmes in Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has supported the kickoff of the Lagos Active Challenge, an initiative designed to promote physical well-being and an active lifestyle in different communities. 

Organised by the Lagos State Sports Commission, this monthly Initiative aims to  promote enhanced public health by encouraging participants to showcase their stamina, strength, and endurance through specially designed physical activities, motivating Lagosians to prioritise a healthy lifestyle as part of their daily lives.

The programme, which kicked off at the  weekend, saw thousands of Lagos residents participating in various strength and stamina challenges across multiple locations in the state. The competition, held simultaneously in Obanikoro, Ifako Ijaiye, Adekunle, Yaba, Isolo, Agege, and Ebute Metta, attracted participants of varying demographics. 

Participants engaged in exercises such as push-ups, squats, and endurance runs, receiving exciting gifts ranging from fitness gear to sponsored health screenings.

Mr. Lekan Fatodu, Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative’s  potential impact: “The Lagos Active Challenge embodies Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision for a healthier, more active Lagos. . The challenge’s structure encourages both individual achievements and group participation, making it a community-centered fitness program. We are excited to see how this initiative will motivate Lagosians to embrace well-being as a way of life,” said Fatodu.

One of the prize winners, Mrs. Adebola Ogunlesi, a 45-year-old business owner from Ebute Metta, shared her experience: “Winning was a huge bonus, but what really stood out was the encouragement from everyone around me. I never thought I could complete 50 push-ups. This challenge gave me the opportunity to push myself, and I feel great knowing I can keep this up,” she said, beaming with pride after receiving his award.

Beyond immediate health benefits, the Lagos Active Challenge aims to establish enduring habits that could lead to improved public health outcomes. By expanding to new communities each month, the initiative aspires to ignite a state-wide wellness drive. The programme’s accessibility is expected to empower residents to take proactive measures in reducing the risk of lifestyle-related diseases such as hypertension, obesity, and diabetes.

