Police Dismiss Three Officers over Murder of Poly Student in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

Kwara State police command yesterday confirmed the dismissal of three police officers over the murder of a student of the state Polytechnic in Ilorin, Abdulqoyyum Abdulyekeen Ishola

The police said that the affected police officers would soon  be arraigned in court.

The late Electronic Engineering ND student was killed on September 4, 2024, at the GRA in the Ilorin metropolis while preparing for his sign out ceremony.

The development, according to THISDAY checks, prompted the  Students Union Government and the management of the institution to  demand  justice from the police authorities on  the murder of the student.

However, a statement issued  by the police command’s spokesperson, DSP Ejire Adeyemi Toun, in Ilorin, yesterday said: “After a thorough investigation and an internal disciplinary trial, the three officers involved – AP/No 233828, INSPR. Abiodun Kayode, AP/No 287410, INSPR. James Emmanuel, and F/No 497868, SGT. Oni Philip, have been found guilty of leaving beat, corrupt practices and unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority.

“Consequently, they have been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force, with effect from 4th October, 2024.They will be arraigned in court soonest.”

 According to the statement, “this decisive action highlights the unwavering commitment of the Inspector General of Police, IG Kayode Egbetokun, to upholding justice, professionalism and accountability across the Nigeria Police Force.

“Under his leadership, we are resolute in ensuring that officers conduct themselves with integrity, and any breach of ethical standards, particularly in cases leading to loss of life, will be met with stiff response.”

“The Kwara State Police Command, led by Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, extended its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Abdulqoyyum Abdulyekeen Ishola.

“We share in their grief and remain committed to providing them with support during this difficult period.

“We urge the public to always exercise patience and trust in the legal process, as we remain dedicated to maintaining law and order within Kwara State”.

“The Command appreciates the cooperation of all citizens and assures them that justice has been served,” the statement added.

