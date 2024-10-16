Ogun Deputy Gov Commends NBC’s Effort on Youth Empowerment

The Nigerian Bottling Company Ltd (NBC) has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering Nigeria’s youth, training over 1,000 young people in Ogun State through #YouthEmpowered, its flagship youth empowerment initiative.

The workshop, which was held from October 14 to 15, at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, equipped participants with vital skills in employability and entrepreneurship.

Hence, the Ogun State Deputy Governor, Engineer Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who was present at the event, commended NBC’s relentless efforts to address youth unemployment and promote entrepreneurship.

She said: “I applaud NBC for its unwavering commitment to youth empowerment. This initiative plays a vital role in equipping our young people with the skills necessary to drive Ogun State’s socioeconomic development. Public-private partnerships like these are key to sustainable progress.”

The deputy governor further emphasised that unemployment and a lack of employability skills remain significant challenges for Nigerian youth, noting Ogun State’s initiatives like OgunTech Hub and OgunCares that are helping to address these gaps.

The Rector of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Dr. Adeoye David Odedeji, also highlighted the importance of vocational and digital skills in today’s economy. He affirmed that NBC’s initiative aligns with the evolving demands of the modern workforce. Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor, Ms. Sola Arobieke, echoed this sentiment, acknowledging NBC’s pivotal role in advancing youth development.

Speaking at the event, Execution Excellence Director of NBC, Ahmed Alao, stressed the long-term impact of the #YouthEmpowered programme on nation-building.

“At NBC, we believe that the heart of any nation lies in its people, especially its youth. Our commitment to investing in people and communities is more than corporate responsibility; it’s the foundation of our mission. Empowering the next generation is not just an initiative—it’s a pledge to contribute to Nigeria’s socioeconomic development,” Alao stated.

Since its inception in 2017, NBC’s #YouthEmpowered program has positively impacted over 50,000 young Nigerians in 13 cities, equipping them with crucial skills for personal and professional growth. The program focuses on entrepreneurship, employability, financial literacy, and life skills, preparing participants to excel in an ever-evolving world.

In Ogun State, participants engaged in hands-on sessions covering business planning, financial management, customer service, and sales techniques, providing them with practical tools to succeed in today’s economy.

The event concluded with a meaningful demonstration of NBC’s support for local businesses with an award of N100,000 to a budding entrepreneur, who participated in a business pitch session.