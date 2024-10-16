NGO Advocates for Unity, Experiential Learning in Schools

Funmi Ogundare

Izehi Anuge, the founder of Shape-A-Child, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) promoting core values in children through immersive experiential learning, has called for diversity in strength, saying that uniting around shared goals enables people to achieve remarkable outcomes.

Anuge stated this recently at an experiential learning competition organised for pupils from the NGO’s values-based club in various schools across Eti-Osa, Lagos, to mark World Values Day.

She expressed excitement about the lessons the children had learned so far through their participation.

“The children excelled, demonstrating their abilities after practising with their individual puzzle packs. When they progressed to the group stage, it was inspiring to watch them work together effectively as a team,” Anuge stated

She highlighted the importance of incorporating puzzles and extracurricular activities into education, noting that such activities are crucial for developing essential skills and values.

“This aligns perfectly with our mission,” she said.

In the second round of the competition, the pupils tackled a 250-piece puzzle using a bottom-up approach, focusing on individual components to complete the bigger picture.

“It was wonderful to see how they divided tasks efficiently, some building the puzzle while others identified the images,” she added.

Some officials also spoke about the positive impact the competition has had on their students.

Mrs. Edna Akerele, a teacher from Kuramo Primary School, Victoria Island, noted that the daily puzzle practice had significantly improved the children’s problem-solving abilities in a short period.

“We ensure the children bring their puzzle packs to school every day and practice for 15 minutes. They’ve shown great commitment,” she said.

Akerele commended the initiative, highlighting its role in enhancing the children’s mental development.

Mrs. Omolara Salau, an LGA counselor desk officer from Eti-Osa, also commended the program, encouraging children to take a more active interest in the competition and practice independently.

She expressed her support for experiential learning, emphasising how it has fostered personal growth and active student engagement.

Salau urged school counsellors to introduce more counselling programs to help children cultivate values and skills essential for their holistic development.