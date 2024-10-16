National Youth Conference as Empowerment Tool

Ilufoye Samson

The proposed 30-day National Youth Conference by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his October 1 national broadcast is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering Nigerian youths, addressing pressing issues and fostering unity among young people from diverse backgrounds .

This proactive engagement is a significant step towards rebuilding and empowering the nation’s future leaders. It is an exercise that is long overdue and it is commendable in all ramifications.

Key objectives of the conference as has been proposed by the president include promoting national cohesion and unity among youths; tackling critical issues affecting youths, such as unemployment, education and healthcare; developing policies aimed at enhancing a sustainyouth development and empowerment; and helping the youths rediscover their strengths and talents.

In my capacity as the Chairman of Nigeria Youth Organisation (NYO) Kwara state chapter, I believe that the strength of any nation lies in its youth. Therefore, this conference will provide a platform for meaningful dialogue that would ultimately unlock the potential of the Nigerian youths.

President Tinubu’s youth-friendly initiative in this regard deserves commendation, especially as he has assured that the federal government would consider and implement recommendations from the conference, further demonstrating his commitment to building a more inclusive, prosperous and united Nigeria.

It is, therefore, my view that the conference marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards youth empowerment and national development. Also, with Tinubu’s proven leadership and the active participation of youths in the conference as envisaged, Nigeria is poised for a brighter future.

It is heartwarming that In addition to the conference, the Tinubu administration is implementing several youth-centric programmes that include 3 Million Technical Talents Programme (3MTT) which targets building Nigeria’s technical workforce; Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) which offers affordable loans for tertiary education; Renewed Hope Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP) which creates 2.5 million jobs annually while ensuring the welfare and safety of workers.

Based on the foregoing, the Kwara state chapter of the NYO specially commend Mr. President for this bold, timely and responsive conference.

I pray that God bless the initiator and the dynamic, enterprising and creative youths of Nigeria who constitute more than 60 per cent of the population of our dear country.

*Comrade Samson is Chairman, Nigeria Youth Organisation, Kwara state chapter