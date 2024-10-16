Libya Threaten to Sue NFF over AFCON 2025 Qualifier Boycott

Duro Ikhazuagbe

After subjecting the Super Eagles to the most dehumanizing torture of keeping them at a disused airport for 20 hours without food or water, the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has threatened to sue the NFF for daring to pull out of the AFCON 2025 qualifier scheduled for last night in Benina, Benghazi.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the LFF condemned the boycott and said it will take legal measures against Nigeria to protect the interests of Libyan football.

The Libyan federation accused the NFF for not co-operating with them for both legs of the AFCON qualifiers.

They also alleged that all the confusion was created by the NFF.

The LFF posted yesterday on their social media platforms that it was match-day against the Super Eagles. Libya’s Mediterranean Knights even trained fully Monday night for the game now formally called off by CAF.

Meanwhile, A former African Player of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, has blamed CAF for approving AFCON games in Libya with two different governments running the country.

Ikpeba fondly called Prince of Monaco in the sporting media, insisted that CAF will have to take most of the blame for how the Super Eagles and Nigeria were disrespected in Libya.

“CAF must clean up their act,” observed Ikpeba who was part of the Nigerian delegation that got trapped in the Al Abraq Airport for 20 hours in Libya.

“I still wonder who approved for Libya, a war zone with two different governments, to be hosting international matches.

“Also, I am shocked that after the horrible things the Super Eagles went through, CAF still wanted them to go ahead and play this game in Libya.

“They don’t care for the safety and wellbeing of the players, who are the main actors of the game and without them, there will be no CAF,” Ikpeba told Scorenigeria.com.ng.