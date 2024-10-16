Heritage Energy, OML30 JV Partners Enhance  Indigenous Contractors’  Capacity 

Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), operators of the OML 30 assets on behalf of the joint venture between Nigeria National Petroleum Company E&P Limited (NEPL) and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited (SNRL) has held a capacity building workshop for indigenous contractors in Ughelli, Delta State.

Addressing the contractors who turned out in their large numbers, HEOSL General Manager(GM), Government, Joint Venture and External Relations, Sola Adebawo, said that the workshop was in recognition of the vital roles the contractors are playing in the company’s operations.

Adebawo, who was represented by Manager, Nigeria Content Department (HEOSL), Mr. Felix Usiwo, said: “We value the contributions of our local community vendors in enhancing our operational excellence.

Efforts in fostering peace, understanding and development between the asset and communities have been instrumental to our collective successes.”

He said the workshop was designed to support and empower the indigenous contractors with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the challenges in procurement and contracting for the oil & gas industry and leverage on the opportunities ahead.

The GM emphasised that the workshop embodies the organiser’s “corporate beliefs and aligns with the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010 which mandates local content as an important element of project development and execution.”

Speaking in the same vein, HEOSL Manager, Community Relations, Dr. Jeremiah Oharisi, told the participants that the policy thrust of HEOSL is to encourage local contractors’ participation to create a process that encourages them to do business with the company. He added that the strategy will go a long way in creating wealth and empowerment within the communities as well as encourage expertise and capacity.

In kicking off the resource delivery session, Mabel Obonin of the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) took the participants through the contracting and tendering process in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, 2010 (NOGICD) as well as the NCDMB mandate.

She took the vendors through different contractual stages including opportunity, technical and commercial phases to award recommendation as well as tender administration. Other areas she addressed included registration with the relevant regulatory agencies, monitoring and evaluation services, categorisation, capacity building and funding structure amongst others.

Other resource persons at the session included: the HEOSL Manager, Contract and Procurement (C&P), Mr. Echerebor Solomon, who spoke on vendor selection and tendering processes, CAC and NIPEX registration.

Head, Heritage Energy Internal Audit and Control, Mrs. Ebehi Odejobi expatiated on the company’s commitment to highest integrity and the need for all stakeholders to comply with2 / 2 rules and regulations. Also, Mr. Babatunde Yusuf and Mr. Ezekiel Oghenekaro, both of HEOSL Finance department, enlightened the participants on contractual payments and procedures, among others.

The event also featured goodwill messages from the OML 30 Joint Venture Partners, NEPL, delivered by Mr. Oghenero Omowara on behalf of the Manager, Community Relations Department, Alhaji Dahiru Abubakar and SNRL conveyed by Abasiama Umohatah who represented the General Counsel/GM, External Communications, Mrs. Lara Coker. There was also a message from management of the NCDMB.