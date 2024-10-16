Gusau Salutes President Tinubu, Commends ValueJet Crew for Diligence, Endurance

The President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau yesterday expressed deep appreciation of the NFF and the Nigeria Football family for the warm words of encouragement from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, following the Super Eagles’ return from a better-forgotten Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match adventure in Libya.

On Monday, Mr. President put out a statement warmly welcoming the team back home, and asking for prompt justice from the Confederation of African Football following the inhumane treatment of the Nigerian contingent. Mr President also commended the proactive coordination between the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Sports Development in addressing the unfortunate episode and ensuring the safe return of the players.

“We hereby express our deep and sincerest appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his warm and kind words of encouragement. These words have gone a long way to reassure the players of the firm support of the Government and people of Nigeria for what they do and the efforts and sacrifices they make in representing this great country.

“The commitment and love for the team by the Government and the entire nation was aptly demonstrated by the physical presence of the Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh at the airport to welcome the team back to Nigeria.

“Mr. President as the father of the nation, has once again demonstrated his concern and keen interest in the beautiful game of football that unites our peoples from all walks of life and across all known mental, physical, spiritual, political and economic boundaries, and which fosters national unity and friendship among peoples and nations of the universe.”

Gusau, who led the delegation to Libya, also commended the captain and crew of the ValueJet aircraft that flew the delegation to and from that country, saying that their patience, diligence, good manners, warmth and endurance made the trip less arduous for the contingent.

“The captain (Mr. Abdul-Latif) and crew were awesome. I must commend, in particular, the captain. He did his job professionally and with a touch of excellence, and even intervened at a point to talk to the airport operatives to allow the NFF leadership to go outside the airport to find a way to hire vehicles for the team. As a fellow North African (Tunisian) who had worked in Libya previously, they were ready to offer him hotel accommodation but not any other member of the crew or any Nigerian, as all the hotels in the city disclosed that they had strict orders not to welcome any Nigerian nationality. He refused their offer and rather opted to sleep in the aircraft with the rest of the crew.

“The captain and crew showed great maturity and kindness. We will never forget them.”