Culture, Key to Promoting African Technical Development, Boosting Productivity’

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Director of Studies at Starfield College, Fagba, Mr. Chris Eigbe, has advocated strict adherence to Nigerian traditions and culture teaching as the only way to boost productivity and the country’s technological development.

He said this becomes imperative because most Nigerian traditions in terms of language, food, dance and clothes are gradually disappearing with modernisation.

He stated this at the school’s cultural day celebration in Lagos, with the theme, ‘My Culture is Beautiful, What About Yours?’

Eigbe pledged that the school would continue promoting government policy to preserve traditional Nigerian languages and culture through activities like cultural day.

Eigbe stated, “We are no longer as strict as we used to be; in all aspects of culture, whether food and language. If we continue in that trend, we will forget our cultures, who we are and where we are coming from. So while we are modernizing, we must still take a step back and take a look at our culture.”

He added: Once our children start appreciating our cultures, and comparing with the other areas they have been going to, they will come back one day to promote their cultures, and use that to push the technical development of Africa. That is the missing link.”

“And through pushing the technical development up, they will impact our productivity.”

The principal, Mrs. Sara Oyinloye, said the day was about exposing the students to their roots and culture, which can only be achieved through culture.

“Our languages must be preserved, maintained and that is what we are seeking. Traditional food must also be preserved for our children to admire, to enjoy. That is what you saw today; they brought their own different food,” she said.