Updated: 95 Killed, 50 Injured in Jigawa Fuel Tanker Explosion

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed that no fewer than 95 persons died while 50 others sustained various degree of injuries while scooping fuel from a tanker that fell at Majiya village, Taura local government area.

Comfirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Lawal Adams, said the victims had been taken to hospital..

“Today, a petrol tanker from Port Harcourt going to Nguru in Yobe State reached Majiya village of Taura local government area at around 12:30am when the driver lost control at Majiya and fell down.

“The content in the tanker flooded gutters and drainages in the village. The villagers started fetching the fuel when the petrol went up in flame.

“As a result, 95 people confirmed dead and 50 have been hospitalised receiving treatment,” Adams disclosed.

The Command warned villagers against scooping fuel in similar situation in the future.

Details later…