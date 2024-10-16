Banke Kuku Set to Blend Sustainability with Style in New Collection, Oceans

Mary Nnah

Internationally recognised fashion designer, Banke Kuku,t is set to make waves in the fashion industry once again with the release of her new collection, Oceans.

Building on her reputation for weaving intricate stories through her designs, Printess Banke as she’s fondly called uses this collection to raise awareness about the importance of environmental sustainability, especially in protecting marine life. Following the success of her nature-inspired Eden collection which was released in 2023, Oceans delves deeper into the theme of nature with marine inspired prints with coral reefs, shrimps, sea shells designs and focusing on the fragile beauty and pressing need to preserve our oceans.

The highly anticipated Oceans collection will be released at the exclusive Oceans Front Row Fashion Show giving all guests a front row view of the runway on October 18th in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event, set to be hosted by Ozinna Anumudu, promises a spectacular showcase of Banke Kuku’s signature vibrant aesthetics. With her ability to blend modern fashion with rich African cultural narratives, Banke aims to inspire a much needed dialogue on sustainability within the fashion industry.

“With Oceans, I wanted to bring attention to the vast beauty of our marine ecosystems and the urgent need for their protection. Our oceans are vital to life on Earth, and through fashion, I hope to spark a sense of responsibility and appreciation for the natural world,” Banke Kuku shared during an exclusive press conference. “Fashion is a powerful storytelling tool, and I want to use my designs to create awareness and inspire positive action.”

The Oceans collection draws inspiration from the diverse shades, textures, and movements of the sea. From fluid silhouettes that mimic the ebb and flow of ocean waves to deep blues and seafoam greens that evoke the serenity and depth of marine life, each piece tells a story of the ocean’s grace and fragility. As always, Banke incorporates elements that celebrate African heritage, infusing traditional patterns with a contemporary flair.

The event is proudly supported by global brands such as Mikano Motors, MAC Cosmetics, Meeyas Jewels, Ozinna, Polo Avenue, Moët and Chandon.

“Oceans is a brilliant blend of creativity, innovation, and style. Just like Banke Kuku has consistently done with her creativity, we believe in pushing boundaries and delivering excellence. Karima Okunola, Head of Marketing, Mikano Motors said during the exclusive press conference. At Mikano Motors, we are committed to driving luxury, quality, and elegance—values that resonate perfectly with the Banke Kuku brand”

With the Oceans collection, Banke Kuku continues to solidify her place as a visionary in the fashion industry—one who not only showcases African culture with pride but also takes bold steps towards using fashion as a platform for important causes such as environmental advocacy. The Oceans fashion show is poised to be a landmark event, highlighting the intersection of creativity, culture, and a call for sustainable change.

Kuku is an internationally acclaimed fashion designer known for her vibrant, culturally rich designs that celebrate African heritage. With a passion for storytelling through fashion, she has gained recognition for her unique ability to fuse tradition with contemporary styles. Her collections often draw inspiration from nature, creating pieces that are not only visually stunning but also convey deeper messages of environmental consciousness.

Oceans collection is a sustainable fashion collection that highlights the beauty of Nigeria’s marine ecosystems and the need for ocean conservation.

Oceans is more than fashion, it tells a story of the marine ecosystems exploring the past, present, and the promising future that awaits if we adopt sustainable practices. Inspired by the ban on non reusable plastics in Nigeria, Oceans collection mobilizes support for eco-friendly practices, Through stunning designs, intricate patterns, marine life-inspired designs such as coral reefs, sea grasses and vibrant marine life. Oceans collection is a testament to the power of fashion in creating positive social change and showcases how fashion can contribute to environmental preservation.