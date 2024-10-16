APC Demands Justice for Slain Police Inspector, Questions Suspect’s Ambition

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has launched a fresh probe into the tragic killing of Police Inspector Onu Ako, who was part of governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo’s security detail during the Edo election campaign.

This investigation comes a few months after Inspector Ako tragically lost his life during an alleged assassination attempt on Okpebholo at the Benin Airport.

Addressing journalists at the SARS Headquarters, Abuja, Jarrett Tenebe, Chairman of Edo State chapter of the APC, revealed Wednesday that the party has identified one of the suspects involved in the killing of the police officer.

Tenebe, who disclosed that the suspect is currently being detained for questioning by the police, implicated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that some of their agents were involved in the killing, adding that the party had refused to sign the peace accord prior to the recent election in the state.

He also alleged that a close associate of the Edo State Governor’s chief of staff is implicated in the murder and is currently in Canada.

“The police have been investigating this case, and we are confident that they will bring those involved to justice,” Tenebe said.

“We will continue to cooperate with the authorities to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable.

“I am here because of somebody who is in detention here, Lukman, who killed some people in his community. If you can recall, some months ago, before our election, a police inspector was killed at the airport in Benin City. That time, I wrote petitions. One of the people who was alleged to have killed the police man is in detention here. I had to come here to identify him and also let the police know that he is one of those people on the wanted list.

“If you remember, the PDP refused to sign the peace accord. They refused to sign everything that had to do with peace and most of their agents are among those people that killed the police man. The police have been looking for them. They have not been able to track any of them down.

“In Edo State, we are going to the tribunal, to identify those agents. A close person to the chief of staff to the governor of Edo State is one of the people also among those alleged to have killed the police man. As I am talking to you now, he is in Canada. So, we are going to be at the tribunal every other day, not for any other people, but to identify those agents that participated in the killing of the police man.

“But for today, I am here to identify this one and let the police know that he is one of those reported that came to the airport. The police investigation is almost coming to an end and they will charge those involved based on the information available to them.

“I just gave them this information of the killing of the police today, so I am sure it is going to widen the investigation. The Nigeria police is doing a great deal of work and we are very convinced that the image of the police is very, very good right now,” he said.

Akemokue Lukman is also contesting to become a traditional ruler in Okpella. But the APC chairman questioned how a suspected killer could be considered for a traditional rulership position, labelling Governor Godwin Obaseki’s swift enthronement of Lukman as illegal.

He said: “The alleged killer of the police man, Lukman, is one of those contesting to be a traditional ruler in Okpella. How can a killer be a traditional ruler? It is not possible. We did our petition before Governor Godwin Obaseki quickly went to enthrone him, which is also illegal.

“The same Lukman was allegedly involved in a murder case in his village. So, when we heard that he was in detention, we came to identify him and let the police know that one of the killers we are looking for is here.”