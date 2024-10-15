Two-Storey Building Collapses in Lagos

Yinka Olatunbosun

A weather-beaten, maroon-colour two-storey building on Amusu Street at the Orile Iganmu, Lagos, has collapsed.

The incident, which sent bystanders into panic, occurred at approximately 8:54 a.m. on October 14.

An amateur video circulating on social media captured the terrifying moment of the building collapse as well as the fearful noise that ensued from eyewitnesses.

The footage showed the structure reduced to rubbles, while a cloud of dust engulfed the scene of the incident. There has been no report on casualties as at the time of filing this report. It is also uncertain that anyone is trapped in the rubble.

However, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) is yet to release a statement on the incident.