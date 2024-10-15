Tonye Cole Conquers Kilimanjaro, Raises Awareness on Nigeria’s Youth Mental Health Crisis

Mary Nnah





Tonye Cole, a renowned Nigerian businessman, philanthropist, and two-time Rivers State APC gubernatorial candidate has conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak in a symbolic gesture of drawing attention to and overcoming the mountains of mental health challenges facing Nigerian youths.

His latest endeavour which mirrors a selfless mission to tackle Nigeria’s alarming mental health crisis involves raising N500 million by the year’s end to provide free therapy and coaching to 1,000 Nigerian youths through the Behavioural Health Institute (BHI), which he co-founded in 2019.

Addressing newsmen at the weekend in Lagos, Cole revealed he climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise awareness for mental health issues in Nigeria, and has now returned to share his life-changing experience and the motivations behind his mission.

“This climb isn’t about personal achievement; it’s about creating real change for Nigerian youths struggling with mental health. It’s about shining a light on this matter; together we can break the stigma attached to seeking help and move mountains for our youth,” he said.

This mission is particularly significant, given Nigeria’s dire shortage of mental health professionals, with a staggering ratio of just one expert for every 1,000,000 people.

Global financial technology provider, Leatherback, is one of the supporters of this mission, demonstrating the growing recognition of mental health as a critical issue in Nigeria.

Cole’s efforts are focused on supporting the BHI, which aims to bridge the gap in mental health services by leveraging technology, training, and capacity-building initiatives.

As a seasoned entrepreneur, Cole’s experience in building successful businesses, such as the Sahara Group, an energy conglomerate with operations spanning 38 countries, will undoubtedly facilitate the success of this mission.

His commitment to philanthropy is evident through his involvement with various charitable organizations, including the Down Syndrome Foundation, Slum-2-School Foundation, and the Compassionate Center.

Through this mission, Cole seeks to create a lasting impact on Nigeria’s mental health landscape, emphasising the importance of community involvement and support. By sharing his experience and passion, he hopes to inspire others to join the movement and make a difference in the lives of Nigerian youths struggling with mental health issues.