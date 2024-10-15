Tolagbe Martins: Driving Business Growth, Women Empowerment through Innovative Strategies

Tolagbe Soleye Martins is a seasoned strategy and communications professional.

Fresh from the success of her recent conference, “The Language of Retail: The Customer is King,” held at the Civic Centre, Lagos, she continues to revolutionise the retail landscape with her innovative approach. Drawing on her multifaceted experience as a Nigerian brand advocate, end-user, student of human behaviour, and self-proclaimed “excellent shopper”, Martins shares her inspiring journey of empowering Nigerian businesses and women, paving the way for a brighter economic future in this interview with MARY NNAH

Can you tell us about your journey and what inspired you to become a strategy and communications professional?

I think I’ve ended up as a strategy and communications consultant because I’ve worked across so many different industries; healthcare, technology, logistics, hospitality-one develops an understanding that fundamentally, success depends on the clarity of execution (strategy) and the clarity of the narrative and storytelling (communications). Running more than one business requires a ‘big picture’ approach with a qualified and experienced team.

How does your educational background in Psychology and Philosophy influence your approach to business and communications?

I studied Social Psychology with philosophy for my first degree and then I obtained a masters degree in Organisational Psychology. Everyone knows that psychology is the study of human behaviour but I think people miss that it’s a battle of opposing theories or ideas about the reasons behind the behaviour.

You learn very quickly to take a position and defend it with data or “receipts” as young people say today. In business, it’s very similar. You want to communicate why your service/product is the best and get people to buy into that. So you tell brand stories, you advertise, you promote in order for people to choose you.

You’ve worked on various projects across environment, technology, healthcare, and emergency services. What drives your passion for public-private partnerships?

With nearly a decade of experience in consulting on various partnerships across sectors – healthcare, waste management, emergency response, outsourced manpower, and power – I have witnessed first-hand the transformative potential of well-structured partnerships. PPPs offer a viable solution to the conundrum of limited resources by combining the resources, expertise, and efficiency of the private sector with the public sector’s regulatory authority and social mandate.

How do you balance leading a multidisciplinary team and supporting small businesses and government agencies?

As I’ve evolved, I’ve realised that my strength lies in systems design and processes. That has taught me to hire for my weaknesses so that the team supporting our endeavours can function optimally with me providing the vision and the voice.

Can you share a success story from your work with The TM Grammar Ministry or The Social Place Lagos?

The TM Grammar Ministry is a wonderful confirmation of the importance of leaning into your gifts. My ability to write and speak well is something I decided to share with the world initially as content, later on as free classes during Covid. It has evolved into a learning and development company and we run programmes and workshops to improve communication and address common workplace challenges. To date, we’ve trained across sectors, retail obviously but we have clients in Public Relations, Oil & Gas, Engineering, Marketing and Healthcare.

What motivated you to co-found The Social Place and what lessons did you learn from its success?

My sister trained as a chef after university and my doctor mother has a wonderful green thumb so together, we created a multi-use indoor/outdoor space that served meals and events and functioned as a Lagos hub pre-Instagram. A lot of the lessons I’m sharing with Africurate came from hosting pop-ups, marketplaces and networking events with small business owners.

How did you identify the need for Africurate and its flagship seminar, “The Language of Retail”?

I developed The Language of Retail, drawing on my experience as a Nigerian brand advocate, as an end user, as a student of human behaviour, as a Nigerian and above all, an excellent shopper! I realised that there was a marked difference between the hospitality and retail experience in other countries, even African ones and that the Nigerian mindset towards service needs a shift. The goal remains to support businesses with science backed behavioural insights that will ensure they understand the peculiarities of this market and adapt to thrive and maximise value.

What inspired the concept of “The Language of Nigerian Women” docuseries?

I’m obsessed with our resilience, our excellence and our drive and I felt inspired to shine a light on ten good women. We’re in the final stages of post-production and our 3 part documentary will be out before the end of the year.

How do you think Nigerian businesses can improve their customer service and retail experiences?

Training – our culture doesn’t really lend itself to active listening, clear communication of their services and products and patience. These are all skills that are essential for delivering a top quality experience.

What role do you believe women play in shaping the future of various industries in Nigeria?

Do you remember that famous Whitney Houston song? Let me paraphrase it “I believe Nigerian women are the future, treat them well and let them lead the way”.

I know however that no one will “let us” so it’s up to us to build our tables, create our structures and lift one another up. I honestly strive to do that in every aspect of my life.

How do you prioritise your own professional growth and development?

I’m fortunate to be a good learner. I am able to pick concepts up quickly. The diverse nature of my client base and projects forces me to keep learning about different industries and sectors.

What advice would you give to young professionals seeking to make an impact in their respective industries?

You have to build capacity and hone your skills. The future of work is constantly being debated but I know that having the capacity to learn and unlearn will always be crucial. You have to be curious about how things work, how teams are connected and be prepared to be a solid and reliable player.

What’s next for Africurate and “The Language of Retail”?

Digital products. We have identified key training needs and are working on making our knowledge more accessible.

How do you envision your work contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth and development?

Workplace readiness skills are essential attributes and behaviours that employers seek in candidates. These skills enable employees to navigate workplace dynamics, enhance professionalism, and maintain productivity. Our work is targeted to this very real gap and it’s our long term strategy to partner with organisations that will partner with us to scale this impact.

What’s your favourite aspect of being an excellent shopper?

Discovering new African and Nigerian talent! Last year, I discovered some brands in Kenya and Rwanda and I love that I can combine them with everything from a high street find to an aso-oke or adire piece.

How do you unwind and relax outside of work?

I started a fitness journey two years ago and I really enjoy barre- a ballet, Pilates and strength training fusion. I take 2/3 classes a week and have even signed up for sessions while on vacation!

What message would you like to share with our audience?

We owe it to ourselves to give of our time, talents and expertise.

How can people connect with you and learn more about your work?

@tmgrammar has an active instagram and tiktok page and also has content on Youtube.

Can you tell us about your family background and upbringing? What values did your parents instil in you?

We were raised by busy doctors with multiple business interests. We were made aware of our relative privilege and the need to excel; I’m the third generation to attend University and my paternal grandfather, also a medical doctor, was one of the first Nigerian permanent secretaries in northern Nigeria. Creating value and community were very much values that were emphasised.

How did your parents support your educational and career goals?

Unequivocally, even when I switched to psychology when they were expecting me to study Law, they took the time to understand potential career paths. Of course, now that I provide healthcare services, my mother is constantly reminding me that it would be so much easier if I had qualified as a doctor like she did!

Are you from a family of entrepreneurs? Did that influence your decision to start your own businesses?

My parents were the first example of multi passionate entrepreneurs that I ever saw. At the height of my father’s career, he ran two hospitals, built several more for clients and distributed major pharmaceutical brands while manufacturing skin care products.

My mother is a granddaughter of JH Doherty- the Lagos “Merchant Prince’ and she supported my very first business selling greeting cards at my remote boarding school. The Spring term with Valentine’s Day was especially hectic! She has given the same unwavering support to every idea and passion that I have pursued.