Sports Minister, Enoh, Welcomes Eagles Back Home

Nigeria’s Sports Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, while receiving the Super Eagles on behalf of President Bola Tinubu described what the contingent went through in the hands of the Libyan authorities as a “near-death experience.”

The minister while speaking at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Monday thanked the players and officials for exhibiting maturity and not engage in conducts that would have escalate the situation.

“It was almost 20 hours of trauma of the worst kind. You went through a near death experience in the hands of the Libyans inside that airport. To divert a plane almost at the point of landing to another airport without necessary landing aid equipment was a terrible one that took the professionalism and the experience of the pilot to save the situation,” stressed the minister of sports.

Senator Enoh further revealed that most Nigerians stayed awake praying for the safe return of the team back home.

“What was important to us was their safe return. Nothing else matter to us but for you to return home alive. This was what mattered to President Bola Tinubu and to most Nigerians.”

Earlier, in a press statement issued by the seat of power, President Tinubu commended the proactive coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Sports Development in addressing the unfortunate episode and ensuring the safe return of our players.”

“President Tinubu applauds the players for keeping their spirit alive despite the excruciating ordeal in Libya.

The Nigerian leader recognises football’s unifying power in bringing nations and people together and views the treatment of our citizens as unsportsmanlike and inhumane, a stark contrast to the spirit of the game he deeply appreciates.”

“He fervently calls on all lovers of the round-leather game and administrators to unite and work collaboratively to prevent and overcome such incidents in the future.”