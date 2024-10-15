Personalities Honored at The Achievers Awards International

At the just concluded The Achievers Awards International, TAAI, Nollywood actress, Dr.(HRM)Tayo Sobola, Beauty Queen Fashion designer, Maryam Elisha, Founder Mayi Africa, Dr Ogenna Walter were among the long list of entrepreneurs who were recognised for their hardwork and dedication.

The Achievers Awards International formerly known as Nigeria Achievers Awards is an estimable award which took a bold step higher into the global scene, celebrating and acknowledging great achievers.

At the lavish party which took place in Lagos to celebrate extraordinary achievements, professionals, young entrepreneurs and talents that stood as a testament to hard work, dedication and passion across the globe, the TAAI recognition awards convener, Joy Osusu was excited to explain that the award has grown over the years , so much that it has gone beyond the shores of Nigeria to recognise Nigerians in diaspora that are doing great and positive work to influence the society and the world.

“The Achievers Awards International is on a mission to unite respectable elites, rare and corporate bodies across the globe to Nigeria to showcase our rich culture and tourism as well as promoting global peace, unity, growth, integrity, and development.

“Success and achievement is not just about making it, it’s about making it together. This resonate deeply on Sunday October 6th as we witness the power of collective efforts and collaboration. To those recognized and honored, your journey inspire us all. Your triumph is not just your own, but a beacon for everyone who aspires to achieve greatness,” Joy Osusu said.

The TAAI recognition awards had different categories, which are the Under 40 Entrepreneurs Awards 2024; Ecowas Youth Council Induction award; Prowess University Delaware USA Honorary Doctorate honours category, the

Voting category where Best actors, Best actresses, Fashion designers of the year and special recognition awardees were selected from.

Some of the celebrated winners were, General Manager Frontier Services Group Nigeria, Amb Zhu Juncheng, Barr. Ivbade Osemekhian (ESQ) , Founder Rikaoto by me, Dr. Maryam Elisha, Amb. Dr.(HRM)Tayo Sobola, Amb. Mercy Alexander, Dr Ogenna walter, Hon. Damilare Sunday Olusanjo among others.