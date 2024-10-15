Northern Group Slams Ameachi for Allegedly Inciting Nigerians Against Tinubu

The Northern Alternative Forum (NAF), a prominent socio-cultural group in Northern Nigeria, has called for the investigation of former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, over his recent statement, saying that it is capable of inciting insurrection.

In an interview with ABN TV, the former Rivers State governor had questioned why Nigerians are not more vocal in their outrage, pointing to rising costs and the inability of many to afford basic necessities such as fuel, adding that he is angry that the citizens are not protesting enough.

But in a statement signed by its National Chairman, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, NAF described Amaechi’s statement as “treasonable”, accusing him of trying to whip up sentiments against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Ibrahim questioned Amaechi’s moral authority to criticise the current administration, citing his own alleged mismanagement of funds, highhandedness and ineptitude during his time as Minister of Transportation.

“Amaechi’s statement that expresses surprise at the prevailing calm despite increasing hardship amounts to whipping sentiments against the government with the hope of causing insurrection. In fact, it’s treasonable,” the statement noted.

Ibrahim also criticised Amaechi’s handling of the Ministry of Transportation, alleging that he arbitrarily dissolved the boards of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and NIMASA to cover his tracks.

The forum further called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other financial crimes agencies to investigate Amaechi’s tenure as Minister of Transportation to ensure that those who soil their hands in any dirty deals are brought to book.

“For Rotimi Amaechi to speak on matters of governance is like a hyena seeking to treat others of diarrhoea, while its tail is full of feces. Has he cleared himself of the N96 billion fraud from Rivers State money levelled against him? Has he cleared himself of all his alleged malfeasance at the Ministry of Transportation?” Ibrahim asked.

The NAF chairman praised President Tinubu’s administration for tackling subsidy issues that Amaechi failed to address during his time as Transportation Minister.

Ibrahim continued: “Why are we still battling with fuel subsidy? It’s because the last administration failed to take the bull by the horns. That’s what President Tinubu has summoned the courage to do. Why these tantrums?

“We at NAF know why Ameachi is incensed with Tinubu’s administration. He wanted to be president. He had banked on the support of some powerful elements in the last government to facilitate his clinching the APC presidential ticket.

“Unfortunately, politics don’t work on sentiments. The man who deserved and sincerely worked for it got it. This vituperation is a pent-up anger from his failed political ambition.”

NAF maintained that any reform without initial temporal or initial pains is not sincere and only a daydream.

“Every genuine reform comes with initial discomforts. It’s like a pregnant woman. After the nine-month pain, her baby arrives, and she forgets all the pains. This is my advice to Nigerians: disregard failed politicians, who are looking for where to vent their frustrations.

“Instead, focus on your support for Tinubu’s administration and its lofty reform agenda. For in due time, we shall all reap the good fruits,” Ibrahim further appealed to Nigerians.