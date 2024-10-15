Gov Lawal Pledges to Support Families of Slain Zamfara Guards

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has pledged that his government will take full responsibility for the well-being of the families of the Zamfara guards who were killed in an ambush by bandits.

The Governor made the commitment at the Tsafe Emir’s palace during a condolence visit to the families of nine members of the Community Protection Guards (CPG) killed in an ambush last week.

A statement on Saturday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that while consoling the Tsafe Emirate and the families of the brave guards, Lawal said that the victims’ ultimate sacrifice would never be in vain.

According to Lawal, l “I am here today to express my condolences to the emirate, people and families of our brave guards who were killed in an ambush last week.

“It was a tragic incident that deeply moved us. We witnessed the courageous actions of these guards who risked their lives to protect their people.

“Immediately after I received the report, I sent a high-level government delegation, led by the Deputy Governor, to offer condolences to the emirate and the affected families.

“I assure you that incidents like these will not stop the ongoing onslaught against bandits. We are committed to doing everything possible to end banditry in Zamfara State.

“The Zamfara State government will take full care of the families of the slain guards. I am making this promise here and we will ensure we keep to it.”

The Governor also announced donations of money and foodstuffs to the victims’ families.

Earlier, the Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammadu Bawa, expressed gratitude to the Governor for his consistent support and timely assistance in ensuring safety of the people.