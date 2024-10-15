Flooding: Katsina Receives N3bn Support from FG

• Commences distribution of funds to victims

• Earmarks N2.9bn for emergency flood control

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, Tuesday, said the state government has received N3 billion support from the Federal Government to tackle the devastating effect of flooding in the state.

Radda, who announced this while flagging off financial assistance to the flood victims in the state, said the widespread flood has ravaged several local government areas in the state.

He said homes, farmlands, roads and public utilities have been severely damaged by the devastating effect of the natural disaster, leaving thousands of residents homeless with worsening environmental degradation.

Governor Radda said: “Recognizing the calamity of the situation, the Federal Government has stepped in to provide more needed assistance as part of the Federal Government’s intervention of about N3 billion to the state government. This funding is aimed at providing relief to the victims and helping them rebuild their lives.”

He explained that after a careful verification process by the technical committee inaugurated by the state government to ascertain the effect of the flood, it was established that 1,067 persons were seriously affected by the natural disaster in the state.

Radda noted that out of the 1,067 victims, 439 whose homes were completely smashed by the flood would each receive N600,000 each, while 628 victims whose homes have significant damage would receive N300,000 respectively.

He added that the state government has procured N200 million worth of building materials to be distributed to 1,772 victims whose houses were partially damaged to build their homes and restore their livelihoods.

“The total financial support allocated to these victims stands at N451,800,000. In addition to monetary aid, the Katsina State government is equally committed to ensuring that those affected receive comprehensive support,” Radda added.



The governor, however, said his administration has also earmarked N2.9 billion for emergency flood and erosion control projects across several locations in the state.