Ade Yusuf: Fostering Partnerships and Driving West Africa’s Energy Security, Solutions

The Nigeria Energy Exhibition returns for its 11th edition, bringing together key stakeholders across the energy and power sector to encourage discussions and partnerships aimed at advancing the sector in Nigeria and across the region. Holding at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, from 15th to 17th October, 2024, the exhibition seeks to address the critical challenges in West Africa’s energy sector given that Nigeria serves as West Africa’s premier platform, bringing together contractors, developers, investors, project owners, and utilities to collaborate and create reliable energy solutions that address the region’s growing energy demands. Organised by Informa Markets, the conference also aims to promote West Africa’s clean energy transition while focusing on sustainable power generation, innovation, investment, and energy access. This year’s event, themed ‘Breaking Barriers in the New Energy Era: Clean, Reliable, and Sustainable,’ will gather over 6,500 participants, including industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators. Speaking with Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Director, Energy Portfolio – MEA, Informa Markets, he shares this year’s vision for the conference and the various opportunities available for participants to engage in. Precious Ugwuzor brings excerpts

How does the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference contribute to addressing West Africa’s energy access challenges?

Nigeria Energy has been a catalyst for change within the energy sector. Now, in its 11th edition, the show will delve into the specific technological and infrastructure challenges impeding the clean energy transition in West Africa.

These challenges include limited grid capacity, the need for innovative energy storage solutions, and the development of affordable and reliable energy technologies. By bringing together experts in these fields, we aim to identify practical solutions and foster collaboration to overcome these hurdles, accelerating the region’s transition to a clean energy future.

Our exhibition features five product sectors: Renewable Energy, Transmission & Distribution, Critical and Back-up Power, Smart Solutions, and Energy Consumption and Management. We cater to the local market by showcasing innovative solutions that are both affordable and sustainable. Our exhibitors represent different parts of the world, including China, India, Pakistan, UAE, Germany, and the UK.

The theme for this year’s edition focuses on renewables. Can you elaborate on the theme of ‘Breaking barriers in the new energy era: Clean, Reliable, and Sustainable’?

The theme of ‘Breaking Barriers in the New Energy Era’ aims to address the key obstacles hindering the clean energy transition in West Africa by focusing on two primary areas: policy and investment. First, the event will highlight the need for supportive government policies that incentivise renewable energy development and conventional power systems, streamline regulatory processes, and ensure grid integration.

Second, it will address the critical challenge of attracting sufficient investment to fund large-scale clean energy projects. By fostering dialogue between policymakers, utilities, investors, and industry experts, we hope to create a favourable environment for the growth of energy in the region.

With over 6,500 local and international stakeholders expected, what are the key takeaways expected from the Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit?

The Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit serves as a platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among key stakeholders, including government officials, industry experts, investors, and technology providers. We aim to create a conducive environment for policy development, investment attraction, and technology adoption in the renewable energy sector.

The conference will address critical challenges such as limited infrastructure capacity and inefficient quality. We will explore solutions like advanced grid modernisation technologies, policy frameworks to incentivise renewable energy investments, and capacity building for local professionals.

Addressing these challenges positions Nigeria and West Africa as leaders in the transition to clean and sustainable energy sources. The conference will drive economic growth, energy security, and environmental sustainability in the region.

The event will feature two impactful conferences – a high-level Leadership Summit and a Technical Seminar. What role does the Technical Seminar play in fostering technological innovation in the energy sector?

The Technical Seminar at Nigeria Energy 2024 fosters technological innovation by bringing together experts, innovators, and stakeholders to share insights and advancements. It serves as a platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies, discussing emerging trends, and addressing challenges. The theme for the technical seminar is ‘Bridging the Gap: Showcasing Innovations for Affordable and Accessible Power in Nigeria.’

The Seminar will feature knowledge-driven workshops and seminars led by industry leaders, deep-diving into topics like energy efficiency and capacity building. This collaborative environment sparks new ideas and accelerates the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.

With the launch of the Energy-X Contest, how do you plan to support young African entrepreneurs in the energy industry?

We have launched the Energy-X Contest to identify and empower emerging leaders passionate about driving the energy transition in Nigeria. By nurturing entrepreneurship among university students and young graduates, it catalyses the development of groundbreaking ideas in alignment with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7.

We have also introduced the Future Incubation Programme, which acts as an extension to the contest, providing mentorship and access to industry networks for participating students.

What are the biggest regulatory and policy challenges hindering Nigeria’s energy transition, and how will they be addressed at the conference?

Nigeria’s energy transition faces regulatory and policy challenges, including insufficient clarity in renewable energy policies, lengthy approval processes, and a lack of incentives for private investment. The grid infrastructure also struggles to integrate renewable sources.

At Nigeria Energy 2024, these issues will be addressed through discussions with policymakers, industry leaders, and regulators to explore reforms. We will highlight the need for clear, actionable policies, investment-friendly frameworks, and grid modernisation to support the country’s shift towards sustainable energy.

How will the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference facilitate partnerships between local and international investors?

The Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference’s VIP Hosted Buyer Programme is designed to create a high-level networking platform that fosters partnerships between local and international investors. This year, we are bringing 150+ VIPs and investors, including government representatives, utility companies, major energy developers, and technology providers.

Through exclusive meetings, tailored matchmaking sessions, and dedicated networking opportunities, local stakeholders can present investment-ready projects, while international investors gain access to emerging market opportunities in Nigeria’s energy sector.

This programme also helps international investors navigate Nigeria’s regulatory landscape by facilitating direct interaction with government officials and regulatory bodies, easing concerns over regulatory risks, and making Nigeria’s energy market more attractive for foreign investment.

Quote

The Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit serves as a platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among key stakeholders, including government officials, industry experts, investors, and technology providers. We aim to create a conducive environment for policy development, investment attraction, and technology adoption in the renewable energy sector