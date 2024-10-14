Utilise Youth’s Potential for Nation Building, Catholic Archbishop Tells FG

Emma Okonji

The Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins has described the youths of Nigeria as the nation’s greatest asset.



Delivering his keynote address during the 17th Annual Lecture of Anthony Cardinal Okojie Foundation (ACOF) in Lagos, recently, the archbishop posited that since the youths are asset, their potential for nation building must be utilized through deliberate efforts by the federal government and all stakeholders, adding that the time to act is now.



According to him, the theme of this year’s Annual Lecture titled: ‘Harnessing Nigeria’s Youthful Population as a Tool for Nation Building’, was quite apt especially when we examine the current situation of events in our country.



He noted that harnessing Nigeria’s youthful population as a tool for nation building would involve a range of actions which may include education and skills development, youth employment and economics, active political participation and social responsibility.



Among all these, Archbishop Martins remarked that the starting point towards nation building was education, the kind that encompasses skill acquisition for thriving in a global economy.



Speaking as the guest lecturer at the event, which took place in the event hall of The Catholic Church of Perpetual Help, Victoria Island, the Vice Chancellor, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos Prof. Enase Okonedo, stressed the urgent need to re-orientate Nigeria’s huge youth population for national development even as she contended that if properly educated, the youths can contribute bountifully in taking the country to greater heights.



The Vice Chancellor posited that if Nigerian leaders could deliberately apply huge resources in training the youths to acquire the right skills, provide an enabling environment for them to apply the skills, “chances are that, the country’s economic development would come sooner than expected.”



The university don who made an overview of the current state of Nigeria’s teeming youth population, noted that the country’s educational system has been a subject of criticism by most employers of labour as many secondary and tertiary school graduates do not have the right skills to provide the needed services.

“The right skills are seriously lacking and not meeting the required manpower need in the employment market,” she emphasized.

She has therefore advocated a paradigm shift by the nation’s leaders through the recognition of the potentials in the youths, equipping the educational institutions with the necessary learning tools particularly in the area of information, communication technology (ICT) to meet global standards, pointing out that many of the youths have shown deep interest in ICT and are ready to do very well.

Okonedo added that “the youths are very much endowed with talents to play great role in the emerging ICT world.”

While explaining the relevance of technical skills in economic development, Okonedo noted that over the years, the place of vocational education has been downplayed to the detriment of the country. She advised that the nation’s technical colleges should be well equipped to provide opportunity for those who are naturally endowed to function as artisans in various areas.

She emphasized that not every youth is naturally conditioned to attend university but can do very well through skill acquisition in vocational centres.

“We must break the stigma against vocational education, and encourage skill acquisition,” she advised.

Earlier in his speech, Chairman of the occasion, an industrialist, Dr. ABC Orjiako had paid tribute to Cardinal Okojie whom he said deserved all honours and celebration for standing out as defender of the less privileged and purveyor of truth over the years.

He also commended The Order of the Knights of St. Mulumba, Lagos Metropolitan Council for painstakingly organising the Annual Lecture along with fund raising.

Lagos State Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mr. Mobolaji Ogulende, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwu-Olu, while commending the ACOF for its commitment to the social, education and moral uplifting of the youths, stated that the state government recognised the need to invest in the youths and has steadily keyed into empowering the youths through partnerships with some private sector operators.

In his welcome address, Chairman of ACOF, Sir Peter Amangbo, disclosed that the Foundation was established in 2007 in honour of His Eminence, Anthony Cardinal Okogie, “a man whose life was dedicated to the service of God, his community and humanity with his unwavering commitment to social justice, education, healthcare and the welfare of the poor which continues to inspire us all.”

According to Amangbo, “Since its inception, ACOF has been dedicated to supporting the education of indigent students through our scholarship programme.

This initiative is a testament to the Archdiocese of Lagos deep concern for the less privileged and the transformative power of education.”