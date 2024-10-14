  • Monday, 14th October, 2024

Tinubu to CAF: Investigate And Bring to Justice Perpetrators of Super Eagles’ Inhuman Treatment in Libya

* Describes the dastardly act as inhumane and unsportsmanlike 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has formally reacted to the inhuman treatment of the Super Eagles players in a Libyan airport with a call on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to ensure that those behind the incident are made to face the music.

The president, in a release issued on Monday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy,  Bayo Onanuga, said he expected the Disciplinary Board of CAF to conduct a thorough investigation and recommend appropriate action against those who wilfully violated the organisation’s statutes and regulations.

Although deeply moved by the inhuman treatment endured by the Super Eagles of Nigeria at a Libyan airport, President Tinubu  has, however, warmly welcomed their safe return to Nigeria.

The harrowing experience of the national football team at the hands of their hosts and the Libyan authorities prompted the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to withdraw the Super Eagles from the scheduled match on Tuesday. 

The president commended the proactive coordination between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Federal Ministry of Sports Development in addressing the unfortunate episode and ensuring the safe return of our players.

President Tinubu applauded the players for keeping their spirit alive despite the excruciating ordeal in Libya.

The president recognised football’s unifying power in bringing nations and people together and views the treatment of “our citizens as unsportsmanlike and inhumane”, a stark contrast to the spirit of the game he deeply appreciates.

He fervently called on all lovers of the round-leather game and administrators to unite and work collaboratively to prevent and overcome such incidents in the future.

