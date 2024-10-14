Standard Chartered Hosts MGM Payout Ceremony in Lagos

Kayode Tokede

As part of its 25th anniversary celebrations, Standard Chartered rewarded loyal customers at its recent Member Get Member (MGM) payout ceremony in Lagos.

The MGM campaign is an Affluent Banking’s Referral Campaign of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited.

It is designed to motivate existing individual clients and staff of the Bank to refer their close associates (family and friends) to open accounts with the Bank and get rewarded for their referrals.

Speaking at the event, Head, Affluent Banking and Branches Nigeria and West Africa, Chima Patience Ebor expressed her gratitude and continued support to the clients as they have played a vital role in helping us grow our business.

She said, “The Standard Chartered Bank Member Get Member Campaign seeks to encourage our existing clients as well as eligible staff members, to refer their closest associates and friends to open qualified Priority or Premium Banking accounts and get rewarded for their referrals.

“The objective of the campaign among others is to improve our customer engagement and loyalty, enhance our Affluent Banking Customer Value Proposition, encourage meaningful interactions and strengthening ties with existing clients while also increasing our New To Bank client base.”

Country Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Joke Adu in a statement added,”‘The Member Get Member campaign event provides yet another opportunity for us to appreciate the loyalty and commitment of our customers to us especially as we celebrate our 25th anniversary. Our purpose remains to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity and with our customer’s partnership on initiatives like this campaign, we can extend the reach of our customer value proposition to new to bank customers.”