Nigeria’s Oshodi in Pole Position to Emerge New ATTF President Today

A new era in the history of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) will start today as the 54-member continental sports body heads to the polls to elect its executives for the next four years.

Outgoing President Khaled El-Salhy, after serving three terms (2010-2024), has decided not to seek re-election, paving the way for new leadership.

Nigeria’s Wahid Enitan Oshodi, currently the Deputy President of ATTF and Executive Vice President of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), is the leading candidate to replace El-Salhy.

Cameroon’s Alfred Bagueka is the only nominee for the Deputy President position. The Vice President, Administration post will see a contest between Egypt’s Moataz Ashour and Algeria’s Cherif Derkaoui.

For the VP Finance, incumbent South Africa’s Hajera Kajee will compete against Sudan’s Ali Ayman. Uganda’s Robert Jjagwe and Ghana’s Mawuko Afadzinu will vie for the VP Marketing role.

Incumbent Alfred Germain Karou will face Equatorial Guinea’s Stanley Anyama Mera for VP Technical. The VP Media and PR position has Ethiopia’s Tesfaye Bizane, Botswana’s Kudzanani Motswagole, and Mauritania’s El Hacen Mohamed in contention. Kenya’s Andrew Mudibo will retain his post as VP Development.

Eight candidates are competing for five Regional Vice President slots, while 15 candidates, including outgoing ATTF President Khaled El-Salhy and Nigeria’s Olabanji Oladapo are contesting for eight ITTF Council positions.

The election will be overseen by ITTF Secretary General Raul Calin, with ITTF President Petra Sorling in attendance at the Elective Annual General Meeting of the ATTF taking place at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa.