Kora Launches Student Endowment Fund at Covenant University

LAGOS, Nigeria, October 2024 – Kora, a leader in the financial technology sector, announced the establishment of an endowment fund to support students at Covenant University. This initiative aims to provide financial assistance to deserving students, ensuring they can complete their higher education without financial constraints.

The Kora Endowment Fund, which is ₦200 million over the next ten years, is an investment that emphasizes Kora’s dedication to empowering students and fostering educational excellence for the purpose of building a greater future at scale in Africa.

The Fund is designed to create a lasting impact on Covenant University students by:

Providing Financial Relief: Directly assisting students struggling to cover tuition fees.

Increasing Access: Ensuring that more students can complete their education, regardless of their financial background.

Fostering Long-Term Opportunities: Enabling students to develop into high-growth and valued talents in the workforce and business landscape.

Dickson Nsofor, CEO of Kora, said: “We are excited to make this endowment at Covenant University given that it reflects our commitment to empowering young people and fostering a future where education is accessible to those deserving, regardless of financial barriers. We believe investing in education is essential to unlocking opportunities for all as well as creating a brighter future.”