Group Lauds Bichi-led House Committee on Transparent Budget Appropriation 

A group, Centre for Public Advocacy and Transparency Watch, has commended the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi, for his commitment to transparency and accountability in the budget appropriation.

It said Bichi’s leadership has significantly enhanced the budgetary process, promoting openness and responsibility.

In a statement signed by its President, Dr. Amos Gana, it said under Bichi’s chairmanship, the committee has bolstered the integrity of the House of Representatives.

Gana noted that Bichi has revolutionized the budget appropriation process, exorcising the ghost of budget padding from the National Assembly.

“We applaud Bichi’s dedication to ensuring that the budget appropriation process is transparent, inclusive and responsive to the needs of all Nigerians,” he added.

“His leadership has instilled confidence in the legislative process and demonstrates the House’s resolve to uphold the principles of good governance.

“Hon. Bichi has significantly enhanced the budgetary process by promoting transparency and accountability.

“Bichi has exorcised the ghost of budget padding from the National Assembly. Frivolous projects, which once found their way into the budget, are now a thing of the past.

“Under his leadership, the committee has made budget documents easily accessible to the public and stakeholders, fostering a sense of responsibility and openness.

“This move allows for constructive feedback and scrutiny, ensuring that the budget serves the needs of all Nigerians. By prioritizing essential expenditures and reallocating resources efficiently, Bichi’s committee has enabled the government to make the most of available resources.”

The group said transparency has been further enhanced through the introduction of town hall meetings, providing a platform for public input and greater accountability, adding that this innovative approach ensures that projects are distributed fairly across the 360 constituencies, without fear or favour.

“Unlike in the past, where only privileged members received huge allocations, Bichi has guaranteed equitable distribution, benefiting all Nigerians. Furthermore, Bichi’s committee has prioritized essential expenditures and reallocated resources efficiently, ensuring that funds are utilized optimally.

“This strategic approach has enabled the government to make the most of available resources and align budgetary allocations with long-term objectives. The committee’s systematic performance evaluation allows for assessments of progress and identification of areas for improvement.

“Most notably, Bichi’s committee has adopted a forward-thinking approach, aligning budgetary decisions with the nation’s vision for sustainable growth. This strategic mindset has positioned Nigeria for enduring success,” it stated.

The Centre takes cognizance of the importance of transparency in budget appropriation and its impact on the overall well-being of the nation, as it acknowledges that Bichi’s efforts will have a positive ripple effect, promoting accountability and trust in government.

“We urge other government agencies and institutions to emulate the House Committee on Appropriations’ transparency and accountability standards,” the group said.