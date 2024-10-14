AFCON Qualifiers: Dabiri-Erewa Decries Treatment Meted Out to Super Eagles By Libya

* Tuggar: FG monitoring situation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has condemned the treatment meted out to the Super Eagles by Libyan authorities ahead of its second leg match slated for Tuesday in the country.

Dabiru-Erewa, in a statement signed by the spokesman of NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, noted that travelling by road in Libya is most dangerous and totally not advisable because of the current situation in the country.

He lamented that the team, which left Nigeria on Sunday for Libya for its return match, had their flight diverted to an innocuous airport far away from the venue of the match, noting that the implication of the diversion will now be another three hours of road travel to the main venue of the match, not minding the risk of road travel in Libya, considering the situation of the war-torn country.

Dabiri-Erewa said the safety of Nigerian players is paramount to the country, and was optimistic that the Ministry of Sports and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) will advise appropriately.

She also called on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to treat the matter with the seriousness it deserves.

She decried that already, the players, the pilots and others on board the flight had been stranded and subjected to inhuman treatment at the airport for over 13 hours without water, food, rest and other means of communication.

She said: “The team were delayed at an airport in Libya for more than 13 hours without any tangible reason.”

Dabiri-Erewa recalled that the Super Eagles flight was redirected air borne on Sunday and they were required to travel by road to their destination, lamenting that there was no provision made for them by the Libyan authorities and all efforts to make alternative provisions by NFF was frustrated.

She however appealed to the Super Eagles to remain calm why the NFF will decide the next line of action.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, has said the Nigerian government is currently monitoring the situation in Libya.

The minister, in a statement posted on his X account (formerly Twitter), said: “I have been closely monitoring the situation involving the Super Eagles in Libya.

“Through the Head of Nigerian Mission in Tripoli, Libya, Ambassador Stephen Anthony Awuru, the Mission has maintained contact with the NFF, and the Libyan authorities since last night. Despite efforts, Libyan authorities have not yet authorized the Nigerian Mission’s trip to Bayda City, where the airport is located.

“In the meantime, the Head of the Nigerian Community in Benghazi, Mr. Morris Eromosele, arrived at the location at 6 am this morning (Monday) with necessary supplies and internet access. We will continue to follow developments and await a report for further action.“