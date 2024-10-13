Police Confirm Killing of Ogun APC Councillorship Candidate

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome murder of a 40-year-old man, Adeleke Adeyinka at Jide Jones, Oke Ilewo in Abeokuta yesterday.

The command’s Spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, made the confirmation, in a statement made available to journalists in Abeokuta.

Odutola stated that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

He explained that the incident occurred at 12:30 pm.

She noted that the perpetrators of the crime who came in an unregistered Toyota Corolla sport car fled the scene to an unknown location.

“A shooting incident and murder occurred around 12:30pm.

“A concerned citizen reported that unknown individuals, believed to be cultists arrived in a Toyota Corolla sport car, armed with a pump action shotgun and a pistol.

“The assailants opened fire, killing the deceased, who was left dead at the scene before the perpetrators fled to an unknown location.

“Another individual, Adesanya Adeyinka requested the body for burial without seeking a doctor’s examination or autopsy,” she said.

The police spokesperson explained that the investigation had commenced, assuring members of the public of routine patrol.