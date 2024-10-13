Kidnap Saga: NFF Condoles with Families of Slain Sports Journalists 

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has commiserated with the families of the three persons who were killed by kidnappers in an ambush on the Ihiala-Orlu Road in Anambra State, on Tuesday, 8th October 2024.

Information gathered on the incident revealed that the bandits opened fire on the bus in which the sports media team were travelling.

The attack immediately resulted in the deaths of a cameraman, a police officer and the bus driver.

President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, stated in the condolence message that it has been a very sad past few days for Executive Committee members, as well as Management and Staff of the NFF. “Yes, we won the match against Libya and took three points, but the fact that three lives were lost created a situation in which we were unable to celebrate properly, and it hurts seriously even to think back at the unfortunate incident.

“Nigeria football has had a long and fruitful relationship with the sporting press. These media men have been a strong ally in helping to fulfil the objective of the NFF in spreading joy to Nigerians through football. We share in their pain and sorrow at this period. Our prayer is that the Almighty will comfort the families of the deceased, and also grant the deceased eternal rest.

“At the same time, we pray for the safe return of the one person still unaccounted for, so that he will happily link up with his family and return to his job in good health. We also thank the security forces immensely for their efforts since this incident started.”

The media men were on the way to Uyo to report the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and Libya, played on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium when the unfortunate incident happened.

It was reliably gathered on Saturday that a total of 14 persons were in the vehicle at the time of the ambush. Eight persons were eventually rescued, two escaped on their own, three were killed and one person is still unaccounted for.