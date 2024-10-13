House Seeks Establishment of Bola Tinubu University of Nigerian Languages

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed for first reading of a bill to establish the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal University of Nigerian Languages, which could add another university to the existing institutions.

Sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, and eight others, the bill aims to promote the learning of Nigerian languages.

According to Section II, Part I of the bill, the university will “encourage the advancement of learning and provide opportunities for all individuals, regardless of race, creed, sex, or political beliefs, to acquire higher education in Nigerian languages and cultures.”

It also seeks to develop academic and professional programmes that lead to diplomas, degrees, and postgraduate research, focusing on practical skills in Nigerian languages and cultures to foster national development.

Once established, the university would act as a catalyst for effectively utilising Nigeria’s natural, economic, and human resources through postgraduate training, research, and innovation.

It aims to collaborate with other national institutions involved in the training and development of Nigerian languages and cultures while promoting comprehensive training and research activities, including outreach and continuing education.

The university’s mandate, as outlined in Section 1(2), includes training high-calibre professionals in Nigerian languages, providing consultancy services, and conducting research while facilitating knowledge acquisition in various Nigerian languages.

The President, as the visitor to the university, is required by Section 14(2) to conduct visitations at least once every five years.

This section also stipulates that university bodies must assist the visitor during these inspections. The President has the authority to remove council members, except for the pro-chancellor and vice-chancellor, based on recommendations from the council regarding misconduct or inability to perform their duties.

Section 15(1) states that if the council believes a member should be removed, they must recommend this to the minister, who will then relay it to the President for approval.

The bill is expected to be scheduled for a second reading in the coming weeks, leading to a public hearing to gather input from stakeholders.