Glits, Glamour as Awujale Install Odulaja as Lapo-Ekun

The ancient city of Ijebu Ode was practically locked down at the weekend as people stormed the city for the installation of Tunde Odulaja as the Lapo-Ekun of Ijebu Ode.

Agog with excitement and pageantry, the indigenes, residents and visitors watched with admiration as the highly revered monarch, the Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, conferred the prestigious title of Lapo Ekun on Odulaja.

Admonishing the newly decorated high chief to be a good community leader and show exemplary leadership, the monarch reminded Odulaja of his responsibilities to the town and the people.

Kabiyesi Adetona also offered traditional prayers of good health and long life for the new community leader while reminding him of the need to be above aboard, being one of the 13 lawmakers that will pick the next Awujale.

Odulaja had earlier taken his oath of office and an oath of allegiance to the palace to kickstart the ceremony.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion included the Ogun State Government functionaries led by Governor Dapo Abiodun and his wife, Bamidele.

The Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi and the state Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Okubadejo, were on ground to support the governor.

Also around to witness the event, is the Chief of Staff to the President, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila and a member of the House of Representatives, Ademorin Kuye, who was also honoured with a Chieftaincy title as Otunba Ajana.

Others include Senator Gbenga Daniel, Senator Olorunibe Mamora, Otunba Seyi Oduntan, Otunba Lekan Bello and the Chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government, Emilola Gazzal, among other notable personalities.