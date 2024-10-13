  • Sunday, 13th October, 2024

Glits, Glamour as Awujale Install Odulaja as Lapo-Ekun

Nigeria | 1 hour ago
L-R: Wife of the Governor of Ogun State, Bamidele Abiodun; Governor Dayo Abiodun, newly installed Lapo Ekun, Tunde Odulaja and the Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona after the installation of Odulaja on Saturday

L-R: Wife of the Governor of Ogun State, Bamidele Abiodun; Governor Dayo Abiodun, newly installed Lapo Ekun, Tunde Odulaja and the Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona after the installation of Odulaja on Saturday

The ancient city of Ijebu Ode was practically locked down at the weekend as people stormed the city for the installation of Tunde Odulaja as the Lapo-Ekun of Ijebu Ode.

Agog with excitement and pageantry, the indigenes, residents and visitors watched with admiration as the highly revered monarch, the Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, conferred the prestigious title of Lapo Ekun on Odulaja.

Admonishing the newly decorated high chief to be a good community leader and show exemplary leadership, the monarch reminded Odulaja of his responsibilities to the town and the people.

Kabiyesi Adetona also offered traditional prayers of good health and long life for the new community leader while reminding him of the need to be above aboard, being one of the 13 lawmakers that will pick the next Awujale.

Odulaja had earlier taken his oath of office and an oath of allegiance to the palace to kickstart the ceremony.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion included the Ogun State Government functionaries led by Governor Dapo Abiodun and his wife, Bamidele.
The Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi and the state Commissioner for Finance, Dapo Okubadejo, were on ground to support the governor.

Also around to witness the event, is the Chief of Staff to the President, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila and a member of the House of Representatives, Ademorin Kuye, who was also honoured with a Chieftaincy title as Otunba Ajana.

Others include Senator Gbenga Daniel, Senator Olorunibe Mamora, Otunba Seyi Oduntan, Otunba Lekan Bello and the Chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government, Emilola Gazzal, among other notable personalities.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.