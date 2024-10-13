Ex-Gov Makarfi’s Son Dies in Road Accident



EFCC Should Not Be Scrapped But Strengthened, Says Fintiri

Daji Sani in Yola

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should not be scrapped but strengthened for better efficiency.

The governor had earlier disclosed that he would decide whether to join the suit by some governors challenging the legality of the laws establishing the commission, after reviewing it with his Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Reacting to the suit filed at the Supreme Court by 16 governors during a television programme, Fintiri said it was not the right time to abolish the EFCC.



He said: “For me, it is not the right time to abolish the EFCC, whether it was established rightly or wrongly. We need to make it work better. We need to remove the politics that sometimes leads to claims of witch-hunting.”

He also criticised the practice of taking custody of funds recovered from those who looted their states by the federal government, saying it was “a wrong practice.”

“I heard the Attorney General of Oyo State complaining after a court session that, even though funds are shared among the three tiers of government, federal, state, and local, the federal government often oversteps by questioning how states and local governments spend their money.

“Even when funds are appropriated, the federal government takes it into their treasury. I believe this practice should be discontinued,” he added.