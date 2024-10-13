Dreaming Triumph and Visions of Next Level

The NESG/AFAF National Art Competition comes to an exciting end, displaying the potential of Nigeria’s thriving art industry and setting the stage for the next generation of art leaders to soar. Okechukwu Uwaezuoke reports

That so much anticipation—even to the point of being described as palpable—swirls around the NESG/AFAF National Art Competition as it approaches its climax shouldn’t really surprise anyone who has keenly followed the developments in the local art scene in recent weeks. So, as the big reveal, which is scheduled for this Sunday, October 13, evening at the Abuja’s iconic Transcorp Hilton Hotel, looms, it is expected that the anxiety level of the contestants must be running high and nerves highly strung.

Indeed, the event—a collaboration of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, abbreviated as NESG, and the Africa Art Fund, otherwise called AFAF—as one of the highlights of the NESG’s 30th anniversary celebrations opening concludes a keenly contested competition, whose call for entries opened on August 7 and closed on September 14.

Expectedly, out of the total 304 entries—a figure informed industry analysts would rate impressive for a newly-instituted competition—most were from major cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu. And as the stats further revealed, younger artists (18-24) submitted 177 entries, while those aged 25-34 contributed 119 entries—all revolving around the theme theme, “Collaborative Action for Growth, Competitiveness, and Stability.” On the whole, the organisers put the average age of the contestants at 24.

So far, out of the talented pool of contestants, 30 finalists have made it to this decisive, adrenaline-charged stage, where the finalists’ works will be featured in an exclusive exhibition. Award presentations will also take place during the opening event, with the eventual winners of the N6 million-worth prize—N3 million for the first prize, N2 million for the second, and N1 million for the third prize—announcing themselves from these entries.

These top 30 winners will, as a further perk, benefit from AFAF’s growth programme, featuring a seven-week internship with online and physical workshops. And talking about the workshops, they will cover essential skills like portfolio development, grant writing, and studio visits. As a takeaway, each participant can expect at least 100 hours of mentorship and hallmarks of professional growth. Additionally, they will gain industry exposure, making at least 10 connections through studio visits, internships, and networking events. This will potentially create a vibrant community of 50+ creatives collaborating beyond the competition.

Given that the competition is designed to provide a platform for young artists to gain exposure and funding—a fact that speaks volumes about its relevance—it stands to reason that the African Art Fund will host a pivotal conversation session with Professor Bruce Onobrakpeya, the 2006 UNESCO Living Human Treasure, on October 15 at 3:45pm as part of the activities commemorating its 30th anniversary.

After all, behind this project, which is considered a key step towards nurturing Nigeria’s next generation of art leaders and is informed by the country’s growing global reputation for its vibrant art scene, AFAF’s collaboration with the NESG pivots on its potential to boost Nigeria’s creative economy. Indeed, Nigeria’s thriving art sector is revelling in its expanding global reputation, and developing the next generation of art leaders is critical for long-term creative and economic progress. By cooperating with the NESG, AFAF is set to capitalise on this potential, creating opportunities for artists, creatives, and the economy as a whole. This is because, according to a World Bank report, the Nigerian economy has demonstrated endurance in the face of adversity, emerging from its severe recession in four decades as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and oil prices recovered. However, long-term growth depends on diversifying the economy and leveraging areas such as the creative industry.

Professor Onobrakpeya’s presentation, which is based on the topic “Driving Social Change for Economic Growth through Art,” will for this reason highlight the significance of artist workshops, exemplified by his Harmattan Workshop Series, which biannually provide collaborative spaces for artists to experiment, share ideas, and develop new techniques.

Despite infrastructure and education challenges, visual arts festivals and workshops, as Onobrakpeya’s experience has taught him, play a vital role in driving economic growth and social change. It is for this reason that events like Art X Lagos, Osun Oshogbo Festival, Lagos Biennial, and Dakar Biennale, which attract thousands of visitors, generating demand for local services such as hospitality, retail, and transportation, readily come to mind. These festivals also foster business partnerships, skill development, and regional cultural visibility, creating opportunities for artists, young creatives, and event professionals. “As we cultivate younger artists’ creativity, we must learn from pioneers who have significantly contributed to the creative industry’s development and sustainability,” African Art Fund’s Ifesinachi Nwanyanwu enthuses.

This pioneering initiative by the collaborating duo, the NESG and AFAF, underscores the resolve to empower emerging artists and foster a dynamic art ecosystem, charting a course for a vibrant cultural future.