Aiyedatiwa Approves N73,000 Minimum Wage for Ondo Workers

Fidelis David in Akure

As the federal government approved a sum of N70,000 minimum wage for civil servants, the Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa yesterday announced the implementation of N73,000 minimum wage for state government workers.



The governor also expressed the commitment of his administration to the welfare of the people of the state.



Aiyedatiwa made the announcement during the kick-off of his campaign in Ondo town, Ondo State, ahead of the November 16 governorship election.



The governor declared that although the federal government approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage, “Ondo will go a step further by paying N73,000 to our workers.”



Addressing the mammoth crowd and the party faithful, Aiyedatiwa who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 election, urged them to convert their supports into votes for the APC to ensure the continuity of developmental initiatives across the state.



He said: “On November 16, I urge everyone gathered here and those who are not present to convert your support into votes for the APC to ensure the continuation of our significant progress in the state.



“Based on reports and my observations, I am confident that you all want this administration to continue beyond 2024. I see the love and appreciation from you, and I do not take it for granted. The best way to demonstrate this love is to vote for continuity, which will bring even more dividends of democracy.”



Highlighting some of his achievements in his 10 months in office, Aiyedatiwa stated “During my time in office, we have initiated several important projects, including those started by the late governor. In agriculture, we’ve taken significant strides, boosting food production across the state.”



He added: “We’ve also approved over a billion naira for land clearing and launched various rural road construction projects to facilitate our farmers’ activities and improve productivity in rural areas.”



He boasted that his administration’s efforts have made doctors more willing to stay in the state instead of leaving for opportunities elsewhere, disclosing that his administration has increased doctors’ salaries and allowances.



In his remarks, the state chairman of the APC, Mr Ade Adetimehin, urged the electorate to vote for the party to maintain its power.

He emphasised Governor Aiyedatiwa’s commitment to infrastructural development across the state.



He reminded party members of the importance of safeguarding their voter cards, which are essential for ensuring the party’s continued leadership.



Also speaking, the Director General of the campaign and member of the House of Representatives, Abiola Makinde, said Aiyedatiwa encouraged supporters to return to their local communities and mobilise voters for the governor, stressing the need for a strong turnout in the coming election.