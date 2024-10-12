Tolu Bally’s Sleek, Simple Looks on Her Special Day

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Award-winning fashion designer and stylist, Tolu Bally recently turned a year older. Tolu has inscribed her name as one of the best in her generation with her brand, 2207. Keeping her birthday look sleek, simple and sophisticated, Tolu showcases herself in a white ensemble featuring a T-shirt and high-waist paints in one of her photos.

Tolu embraced clean lines and muted tones, showcasing her effortless flair for tailoring and contemporary designs. Paired with soft glam makeup, long wavy hair and subtle accessories, her look was a perfect balance of minimal sophistication and the ultimate inspiration for any minimalist stylist looking to make a statement with less.

She has in a lot of ways, redefined how pieces and colours are stitched together through her creativity and love for art. Within the space of two years starting off, the fashion entrepreneur not only worked with loads of top celebrities in Nigeria but remarkably endorsed. Tolu nurtures her brand to be like Zara and the likes.

“Being one of the most sought-after stylists and designer in the country, Tolu has continued to invest in her craft, making everyone who rocks 2207 a fashion piper in its own right.” She has worked with quite a number of celebrities, including Ini Edo, Bolanle Olukanmi, Beverly Naya, Omotola Jolade Ekehinde, Lilian Esoro, and Stephanie Coker.