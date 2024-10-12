Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Kicks off FUZE 3.0 Talent Show, Increase Prize Award to N50m

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, has officially kicked off the third season of its acclaimed FUZE Talent Show with the unveiling of a panel of judges and an announcement of grand prize of N50 million for this year’s winners.

The Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Mr. Olumide Oyetan, in his address during the week while unveiling of the judges, revealed that this year’s theme, which “Light It Up,” encapsulated the show’s mission to illuminate and celebrate Nigerian youths’ boundless creativity and talent.

Oyetan emphasised the transformative power of the FUZE Talent Show, stating that in “each season, we’ve witnessed this platform’s ability to uncover, foster, and propel young talents into the spotlight; giving rise to new stars who now shine across the realms of music, dance, fashion, and technology.”

He also announced an unprecedented grand prize of N50 million for this year’s winners, thereby setting new stakes for talent competitions in Nigeria.

According to him, “this substantial increase in prize money underscores Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers’ commitment to providing life-changing opportunities for young Nigerian talents.”

Building on the success of previous seasons, which engaged over 10,000 participants and captured millions of viewers worldwide, FUZE 3.0 is poised to reach new heights in participation and global attention.

Oyetan, therefore, called on Nigeria’s youths to seize this opportunity.

He said: “To our participants, let your creativity flow freely; your passions ignite the spark within; and your talents illuminate the stage. You are the heart and soul of the FUZE Talent Show, and we’re here to celebrate each of you.”

As anticipation builds for FUZE 3.0, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers reaffirms its commitment to nurturing young talent and contributing to the growth of Nigeria’s creative industries.

The company threw open the event’s invitation to all Nigerian youths to participate in this life-changing opportunity and called on the media and public to continue to support this initiative that is set to uncover the next generation of Nigerian stars.

The star-studded judging panel for FUZE 3.0 is made up of diverse group of industry experts who will evaluate contestants in four categories.

These judges are the Founder Funke Adepoju Couture, Ms. Funke Adepoju, who is a celebrated Nigerian fashion designer, would be judge for the fashion category of FUZE 3.0.

She is expected to bring her expertise in blending traditional Nigerian aesthetics with contemporary styles to the fashion category.

Other judges are the Director of Engineering at Co-Creation Hub (CcHub), Mr. Akinwande Akinsulire, who will lead the technology category in identifying ideas in the tech space and DonFlexx, a renowned entrepreneur, social media influencer, and digital marketing expert, will bring his dynamic energy to the dance category, with eyes on performers who can captivate audiences both on stage and online.

The judge for music category is an award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter, Mr. Korede Bello, who will lend his musical prowess to identify the next big stars in the music category.

According to Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, “these industry heavyweights will provide fair ratings, valuable feedback, and guidance to participants throughout their FUZE journey.”

The media parley also revealed an expanded regional selection of contestants for the competition, promising even more diverse opportunities for participants outside Lagos to showcase their skills.