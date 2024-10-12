Rangers Storm Ijebu-Ode, Set to Maintain Fine Form against Sunshine

Reigning NPFL champions, Rangers International F.C are already in the ancient city of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State fully set to maintain the fine form that has seen the team win three matches out of four played since its ouster from the money-spinning, CAF Champions League as they engage Sunshine Stars F.C of Akure at their adopted ground.

Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, would be hosting this match day 6, NPFL 2024/2025 fixture which will be the 12th time that both sides would be clashing in the top flight with the ‘Flying Antelopes’ enjoying an edge with eight victories as against four for the ‘Owena Whales’ with seven encounters ending in draws in the first 19 matches.

Still basking in the win over Abia Warriors in an ‘Oriental Derby’ at the weekend in Enugu, the coach Fidelis Ilechukwu led side will be hoping to push for a good result against the coach Kennedy Boboye’s wards who are very strong at their adopted home ground with Chinedu Nwosu, Seth Mayi and others firing from all cylinders for the Akure side.

With the expected presence of reliable midfielder, Kazeem Ogunleye, Isaac Saviour and Ugwueze Chinemerem in the middle of the pack to service the attacking line, the visitors are in for a real deal as they target to improve on their 4th position, on the log while the home side will be looking to catch up with the early pace setters.

Fans can expect an energetic atmosphere at the Dipo Dina Stadium, even as Rangers’ latest attacking sensation, Silas Nenrot said, “I am really glad to be in Rangers. A very big club with high prospects. I want to be part of history by making a big contribution towards retaining the trophy won last season and this starts with this weekend’s game in Ijebu-Ode. Sure, the league is a marathon but we have our eyes on getting the maximum points because we have been working so hard and I believe that with the help of my team mates, we can achieve our goal.”

In the run-up to this weekend’s fixture, Rangers have scored in four consecutive league matches, while keeping three clean sheets, but their opponent, who have won two league matches out of the five they have played, losing two and ending the other in a draw, the visitors will want to continue in their new found form and make their push for a successful title defense, realisable.