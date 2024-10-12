Olympic Gold Medalist Khelif, Nigerian Sports Heroes to Inspire at CANEX 2024

Algeria’s Olympic Gold Medalist and professional boxer, Imane Khelif, will share the stage with Nigeria’s sports legends at the highly anticipated CANEX 2024, which will celebrate African excellence in sports, entertainment, and culture.

Scheduled to start on October 16, CANEX 2024 is promising an unforgettable experience, featuring renowned sports personalities, celebrities, and industry experts. Nigerian sports icons, including Valentine Ozigbo, Africa Lead, Freestyle Football Championship, and Director, World Freestyle Football Association will join Khelif.

In addition to the inspiring lineup of speakers, CANEX 2024 will also host the thrilling Freestyle Football Championship, showcasing the skills of Africa’s top freestyle footballers.

This electrifying competition is sure to get the crowd pumped up.

This year’s edition will showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage through music, dance, and culinary arts. Music sensation Qing Madi will perform live, while celebrated chef and restaurateur Chef Stone will share his expertise in African cuisine.

The event will also bring together other notable speakers and facilitators, including Ndidi Nwuneli, Founder of African Food Changemakers, and H.E. Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy of Nigeria.

Pops Mensah-Bonsu, President of New York Knicks Minor League Operations, and Dr. Ali Nuhu, Managing Director of Nigeria Film Corporation, will share their insights.

The conference will feature exciting sessions, such as “United in Culture: Prosperity through Shared Cultural Heritage,” which will explore the potential of Africa’s shared cultural heritage to drive prosperity. “Collective Disruption: Strengthening the Fashion and Textile Ecosystem” will focus on strategies to strengthen Africa’s fashion and textile industry.

Furthermore, “Globalised Strategies for Strengthening Intellectual Property Rights Protection” will discuss ways to protect Africa’s intellectual property rights in the global market.

Another key session, “Catalyzing African Renaissance: The Confluence of Sports, Entertainment, and Development,” will examine the intersection of sports, entertainment, and development in driving Africa’s growth.

Rounding out the event will be the CANEX Shorts Screenings, a platform for emerging filmmakers to showcase their work.

CANEX 2024 is poised to be a vibrant celebration of African culture, sports, and entertainment, providing a platform for meaningful discussions, exciting performances, and cultural exchange.