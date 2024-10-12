  • Saturday, 12th October, 2024

NPFL Warns Clubs against Contract Breach

Sport | 2 hours ago

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has issued a stern warning to clubs facing complaints of overdue payables and contract breach.

The league body has given all the clubs a deadline of Monday, October 14, to resolve the issue or have the licences of their new players withdrawn indefinitely.

NPFL had earlier given the affected clubs an extended grace until yesterday as directed by the Players Status Committee.

List of clubs facing complaints over overdue payables & contract breaches are Heartland, 3SC, Bendel Insurance, Kwara Utd, Lobi Stars, El-Kanemi, Abia Warriors, Enyimba, Katsina Utd and Akwa United.

Heartland have complaints of overdue payables and contract breaches with former Coach Kennedy Boboye, Ezekiel Bassey, Stephen Chukwudi, Itodo Ocheme, Prince Momoh, Aputazie Ugochukwu, Samuel Emeka Onukwube, Ifeanyi Anyanwu, Austin Osayande, Patrick Nwogbara and Chukwudi Esobe.

Shooting Stars, Bendel Insurance, Kwara United, Lobi Stars and El-Kanemi Warriors have issues of overdue payables and contract breaches with Sikiru Alimi, Yusuf Akeem Shira, Adekunle Ayobami Samuel, Solomon Babatunde and Lordson Ichull, respectively.

