Ndume To Tinubu: Reduce Prices Of Fuel, Food, Nigerians Are Dying

*Borno Senator says president’s bad advisers sabotaging government

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senator representing Borno South in the National Assembly, Ali Ndume, has said the astronomical increase in the prices of fuel, food, essential goods and services was becoming unaffordable to an average Nigerians, who are dying in silence.

He also raised the alarm that certain fifth columnists were working hard to sabotage the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ndume made the allegation in a statement he made available to journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

The former Senate Leader said the bad elements, he did not mention, were trying hard to pitch the people against the Tinubu’s administration.

He alleged that the bad advisers were pushing for harsh reforms and bad policies instead of controlling inflation and exchange rate that are making life unbearable for Nigerians.

The ranking senator said those who are bent on making the President look bad will stop at nothing to inflict pains on Nigerians through the “so-called reforms until things get out of hand and the blame will be on President Tinubu.”

He noted with regret that many families can barely meet up with daily demands in their houses as a result of the hyperinflation caused by incessant increase in the price of essential goods and services.

Ndume said, “I personally believe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu means well for Nigeria and Nigerians. I know this because I know what he stands for. But some of his advisers who don’t mean well for the people of this country give him wrong advise.

“I’m appealing to him to resist these bad people who want to pitch the people against his administration.

“The hardship these people are inflicting on Nigerians is becoming unbearable. I’m currently in Borno, and I know what I’m talking about. People are really suffering, hungry, frustrated and angry.

“In Borno State here, many families can’t even feed anymore.

“The untold hardship of these frequent increases in the prices is unimaginable. Farmers can not even move their farm products anymore because of the high cost of transportation.

“Those who can still do this add the cost of transportation to the prices of food items they sell, and that’s why many people can’t feed again.

“People can’t travel anymore. To travel by road from Abuja to Maiduguri, for instance, is a fortune. How many of our people can afford that?

“I know that President Tinubu means well for Nigerians, and therefore he should not stay back and allow a few bad advisers to destroy this country.

“That’s why I’m begging him to do something before it is too late. It is not good to test the patience of Nigerians, and that’s exactly what these bad advisers are doing.

“As soon as the President returns to Nigeria, I urge him to look into these issues and address them urgently.

“The purchasing power of Nigerians is too poor, and they can’t afford the things that are being pushed on them every day by enemies of state.”