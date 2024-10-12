Mental Health, Witchcraft and Demonic Possession

On the occasion of this year’s World Mental Health Day, the Advocacy for Alleged Witches draws the attention of the public to the situation of people with mental health challenges in Nigeria. The AfAW asks people to pay attention to those who are often accused of witchcraft and demonic possession. In many parts of the country, persons with mental health challenges suffer stigmatization. But in situations where their problems are linked to witchcraft or demonic possession, the maltreatment is worse.

Persons with mental health challenges are doubly stigmatized and dehumanized. Misconceptions about mental health persist and motivate these abuses in Nigeria. Fear, ignorance, and superstition often inform how many people make sense of mental illness. People spiritualize and supernaturalize causes of mental illness, associating mental health challenges with occult forces such as witches, demons, or mermaid. Last year, some mob beat up and brutalized a young lady in Imo State. Some people found her in a compound in Owerri and accused her of witchcraft, claiming that she spiritually flew into the compound in the course of some nocturnal flights and occult operations.

However, family sources said that the lady had a long history of mental illness and missed her way while going to visit her sister. In many cases, utterances of persons with mental health problems are designated as evil, as some communication with spirits or mermaids. Unfortunately, association with occult and demonic forces results in awful consequences for those who have mental health problems.

When accused of witchcraft or demonic possession, people with mental health challenges are shunned, beaten, tortured, or killed. Family members take them to churches and faith healing centers where pastors, prophets, and other self-styled godmen and women shackle, beat, or starve them. They subject them to violent exorcism under the pretense to expel the witchcraft, demons, or mermaids. These exorcists end up torturing and treating cruelly persons who should be treated with care and compassion.

The Advocacy for Alleged Witches urges the public to stop accusing people with mental illness of witchcraft and demonic possession. Beliefs in witchcraft and demons are forms of superstition. They are irrational interpretations of ailments. Mental health problems have no links with gods, demons, witches, or mermaids as popularly believed. Witches and demons are figments of the mind; they are imaginaries that humans invented and use to make sense of illness during more primitive stages of existence. Witchcraft and demonic beliefs should have no place in the explanation and management of mental health problems in this 21st century.

To this end, the Advocacy for Alleged Witches enjoins state authorities to arrest and prosecute all faith healers because they are fake doctors. Faith healers are quacks; they exploit people’s desperation and vulnerability. Faith healers cause further health damage to people. Mental health problems are serious and delicate health issues that require evidence-based approaches as well as trained, competent professionals to handle and manage. The government should close down all faith healing centers and provide evidence based support to all who are experiencing mental health issues in the country.

In managing mental health problems, the Advocacy for Alleged Witches urges Nigerians to abandon superstitions, and embrace scientific approaches to mental health and well being.

Leo Igwe directs the Advocacy for Alleged Witches