HitchPay Prioritises Robust Security Measures in Safeguarding Clients’ Transactions, Says Obalonye

Founder of HitchPay, a fintech startup company, Mr Paul Obalonye, has assured its numerous subscribers and clients that it has put in place robust security measures aimed at safeguarding their transactions.

In a statement on Saturday, he stated that HitchPay is being developed as a super app with multiple financial services, including bill payment, stock trading, Naira and dollar investments, virtual cards, cross-border payments, and loans.

He added that the app will launch with features such as bill payment, virtual cards, and the ability to open a USD bank account, and that he is also working on creating a crypto coin for HitchPay as a presales ICO to raise funds.

The statement reads: The financial sector is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by the rapid growth of financial technology, commonly known as fintech.

“Fintech is disrupting traditional financial systems, processes, and business models, creating new opportunities and challenges.

Fintech is revolutionizing the finance sector, offering unprecedented opportunities for growth, innovation, and financial inclusion.”

He added that as the industry continues to evolve, it’s essential for traditional financial institutions, startups, and regulators to collaborate and address the challenges and opportunities affecting the sector, assuring that HitchPay app will substantially address some of the challenges.