Flooding: League of Northern Democrats Visits Borno, Donates N50m to Victims

Umar Dankano in Yola

A high powered delegation of members of the league of Northern Democrats (LND) led by its Chairman and former Governor of Kano state, Senztor Ibrahim Shekarau, has paid a sympathy visit to the government and people of Borno State.

According to a statement from the League by the convener. Dr. Umar Ardo, the visit was to commiserate with the government and people over the recent devastating floods that caused serious damage to Maiduguri and its environs.

Speaking at Government House in Maiduguri while being received in audience by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on Wednesday, Senator Sekarau said that the League is an assembly of patriots from all parts of the North united to influence Nigeria’s politics and power dynamics for regional and national development.

Shekarau while describing the disaster as a natural phenomenon announced the donation of N50 Million from the LND members in support of the victims of the floods in Borno State.

In his response during the visit, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, expressed gratitude to the League for identifying with his people at a trying moment like this saying that the organisation means well for the Northern region and the country at large.

Governor Zulum commended the gesture and the initiative, acknowledging it as a welcomed development which if unitise genuinely would help in bringing the north on track politically, socially and economically.

He thanked the LND for its donation promising that, it would be utilised judiciously. But more importantly, he thanked the team for its empathy to the people that it displayed.

According to Zulum, the LND by this visit and donation has shown that it has the people’s interest at heart promising to support the cause of the LND in whatever way possible.

The team later visited the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital where the Chief Medical Director, Professor Ahmed Ahidjo, took them round the hospital premises showing them the extent of destruction wrecked by the flood which ran into tens of billions of naira.

The CMD stated that in Nigeria today there is no elite group like the LND, going by its membership. He expressed his gratitude for the visit.

Among members of the team who were part of the delegation included: Mal. Ibrahim Shekarau, AVM Monday Riku Morgan, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Bio, Dr.Moh’d Tamala, Hon. Mohammed Kumalia,AVM Alkali Mamu,Hon. Ibrahim Marmara and Muktar Abubakar Tafawa Balewa.

Others were the Convener of LND, Dr.Umar Ardo, Hon. Murtala Yar’adua (Tafidan Katsina),Alh. Mohammed Ado, Amb.Hassan Moh’d Hassan,Dr. Jamil I. Gwamna (Sardauna Gombe),Mal. Sani Umar,Alh. Gambo Hamza,Hon. Nasir Moh’d, ⁠Amb. Godwin Agamah,Chief Sunny Sylvester (Jagaban Jimeta),Rear Admiral Jamila Malafa, mni,Alh. Umar Sani,Amb. Usman Sarki, Hon. Emmanuel Umar, Dr. Ladan Salihu as well as Barr. Moh’d Betara Aliyu respectively.