First Lady: Healthcare Reforms, Education, Digital Economy Remain Tinubu’s Focus

*Akobundu says any policy not hinged on people’s welfare won’t alleviate current hardship

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja and Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reiterated that the purpose of President Bola Tinubu’s administration has remained unwaivering and is still centred on healthcare, education and digital economy.

But Senator representing Abia Central senatorial district, Senator Austin Akobundu, has said that any policy not hinged on people’s welfare won’t alleviate current hardship.



The President’s wife said other aspects include improving agricultural food security as well as strengthening a more sustainable economic environment where everyone can strive.

The First Lady who stated this yesterday in Abuja at the maiden edition of ‘The Africa we See’ and the unveiling of Elevate Africa with the theme ‘Unleashing Potential to Redefine the Future’ said steps have been taken to boost youth development with the introduction of initiatives and investment funds for easy access to students.



Elevate Africa is a new concept that seeks to retell the African story by changing misconceived narratives, as well as redirecting the focus of Africans towards the attainment of their potentials in its full capacity.

Represented by the wife of Vice President Kashim Shettima, Nana Shettima, the First Lady who noted that youths remain one of the greatest assets of the country who are vibrant, talented and eager to learn, stated that the infrastructural development already in place will further enhance a world of peace.



Acknowledging that Africa’s time is in the present and with the need to generate a new generation of leaders, the First Lady urged youths to remain diligent to hard work as this is where creativity, talent and resilience can be harnesses.

aid: “The purpose of Mr. President’s administration has been on healthcare reforms, education, growing a digital economy, improving agricultural food security and strengthen a more sustainable economic environment where everyone and we all can strive.



“Some of the steps taken by government, particularly to boost youth development and education include the introduction of the N3 million ten talent initiatives, international youth investment fund, media entrepreneurs and easy access to fund the national students role scheme.

“The infrastructural development will further enhance a world of peace. Youths remain one of our greatest assets that are vibrant, talented and eager to learn.

“I urge the youths to remain diligent to hard work as this is where creativity, talent and resilience can be harnesses as they are the leaders of tomorrow” she said.



In her speech, the Convener of the programme and Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse (the third), said Nigeria is a chapter in Africa’s book and to limit the project to one nation is to limit the nation’s horizons, hence the title ‘Elevate Africa’.

She stated that Elevate Africa is Pan-African because history has shown that Nigeria’s division and indeed that of Africa are our downfall while reiterating that one nation cannot thrive alone.

“We elevate not a country, but a people—a people not bound by the commonwealth of their problems but a people bound by potential and destiny.



And so in Elevate Africa we want to crowdsource ideas, fund solutions and showcase Africans brilliance.

“For decades, the world has turned to certain types of development agencies to predict and chart the course of Africa and to Western media, who arent even based here to define who and what Africa is. But they barely scratch the surface of what Africa truly is, yet their narratives have infiltrated our sense of self both at home and abroad.



“Our people are resilient, our people are innovative, our people are joyful, our people are light. This is the Africa We See. Our people are light. Some of the light is already shining bright, we’ve been to London, New York and Washington and in every city we heard afrobeats booming through the speakers in stores and restaurants. But there is more light waiting to be uncovered.

“On the continent right here and now we have brilliant minds and incredible stories are yearning for someone to take a chance and shine a light on them.



“And that’s where Elevate Africa comes in.

“There is an undeniable interconnectedness between countries, you see that china depends on what DCR produces to make her mobile phones, or Switzerland depends on Ivory Coast to make her chocolate bars. We find that for Nations to thrive they must draw from one another’s strengths,” Olori Atuwatse said.