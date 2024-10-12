Defence Minister Vows to End Oil Bunkering Activities in N’Delta RegionBlessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, has vowed to end illegal oil bunkering and other forms of vandalism in the Niger Delta region.

The Defence Minister made the vow yesterday when he visited the 6 Division Nigerian Army troops posted to the creeks in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, during a working visit to the state.

Speaking with journalists immediately after the visit at the creek, the defence minister applauded the soldiers for their gallantry efforts in tackling oil theft in the region’s tough terrain.

He disclosed that the aim of his visit was to familiarise with the troops who were weathering the difficult terrain to sustain the ongoing war against illegal oil bunkering and pipeline vandalism in the area.

“I have visited here for the first time to see the nature of the illegal refineries and what constitute the challenges in trying to dismantle them across the Niger Delta, and I have seen how our gallant officers are working very hard despite the tough terrain to get to those illegal refineries and dismantle them.

“From what I learnt, this is number 67th in this battalion 103 and the other formations are at their best also, so it is a continous process and they have assured me that they will end this illegal refineries operation in no distant future.

“I have seen the challenge and what they are facing and I thank them most sincerely for the job.”

Abubakar however urged members of the community to collaborate with the troops in dislodging the menace of illegal oil bunkering.

He added that the efforts of the army would help to boost the country’s crude oil production per day and also improve the prosperity of the nation.

“They (members of the community) are to continue to give us Intelligence that will help us stop this. It is very important for us to come back to producing 2.3 million to 2.5 million barrels per day, for the economic development and prosperity of this nation.

“It is important that we go back to the days of normal production and that will help in a big way to improve the prosperity of this nation and the lives of our people.”