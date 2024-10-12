Aisha Gambo Touches Lives in Abuja Communities

In a heartwarming celebration of her 50th birthday, Dr..Nana Aisha Gambo, Founder of Framazaz Foundation, through a series of charitable outreaches, has extended charitable gestures to ease the biting economic hardship on families.

Gambo’s birthday was marked by four significant outreaches.

Gambo visited the Government Secondary School, Kubwa, where she donated essential items such as toiletries, sanitary pads, and soaps to approximately 300 students.

Her generosity aimed to improve the hygiene and well-being of the students, ensuring they have the necessary supplies for their daily needs.

At the government-owned hospital, Kubwa General Hospital, Gambo paid the medical bills of 49 patients who were unable to afford their treatment. This act of kindness provided much-needed relief to the patients and their families, allowing them to focus on recovery without the burden of financial stress.

Demonstrating her compassion for those in the justice system, Gambo visited Suleja Prison and paid the fines of over 40 inmates who could not afford to pay their fines. This generous act enabled these individuals to regain their freedom and start anew.

In her final outreach, Gambo visited the wives of Naval Ratings, donating foodstuffs to help alleviate the harsh economic conditions they face.

The donated items included semo, sugar, macaroni, spaghetti, cereal, vegetable oil, noodles, and wheat, providing much-needed sustenance for their families.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Blessing Akwamaga, expressed her heartfelt gratitude at Kubwa General Hospital, saying, “This cash gift to pay the bill of my two babies in the intensive care unit is very dear to me. It has relieved me of the burden of sourcing where to raise funds.”

Gambo’s selfless acts of kindness have not only brought joy and relief to many but also her Framazaz Foundation’s dedication to improving the lives of the vulnerable continues to inspire and uplift communities across Nigeria.