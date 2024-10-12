  • Saturday, 12th October, 2024

After Nine-Day Stay, Tinubu Departs UK  For France

Nigeria | 42 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has departed London in the United Kingdom after spending nine days for Paris, France, where he is expected to attend a major engagement.
This much was confirmed yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant on Political and other matters to the President, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, via his verified X handle, @KabirIbrah64.


Masari disclosed that he had the honour of visiting President Tinubu at his private residence in the UK, where they engaged in productive discussions before departing for Paris.


“Today, I had the honour of visiting President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at his private residence in the United Kingdom, where we engaged in productive discussions. We then departed for Paris, France, for another important engagement,” Masari said.
Though details of the engagement were not disclosed, the President’s trip is is believed to be part of his elaborate plan to see the country make the most of various engagements.


President Tinubu had departed the nation’s capital, Abuja, on Wednesday, October 2, for a two-week working vacation in the UK, as part of his annual leave.
Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, had in a release announced President Tinubu’s departure for the two-week vacation.


“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today for the United Kingdom to begin a two-week vacation, part of his yearly leave.
“He will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration’s economic reforms.
“He will return to the country after the leave expires”, the statement said.

