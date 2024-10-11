Ondo Assembly Rejects Aiyedatiwa’s Supplementary Budget, Summons Finance Commissioner

Fidelis David in Akure





The Ondo State House of Assembly has rejected the 2024 supplementary budget submitted by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to the Assembly, signaling a major snag between the legislative and executive arms of governments.

This is just as the house summoned the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Omowumi Isaac, to appear before it on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

The peak of the dispute between the two arms of government was the absence of the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Omowumi Isaac, at the plenary despite being summoned by the Assembly.

Governor Aiyedatiwa had sent a bill to the Assembly to amend the 2024 appropriation bill and authorize the issuance from the consolidated revenue fund of the state a sum of lN487,437 billion.

Out of the fund, a sum of N246,198 is for recurrent expenditure while the balance of N241,239 is for capital expenditure for the services of the state until the end of the year.

However, the Assembly summoned the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Omowumi Isaac, to explain the performance of the 2024 appropriation signed into law before it could consider the supplementary budget.

But she did not honor the invitation, nor did she send any of the officers in the ministry to represent her.

However, she sent a letter through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. A.O Akinseloyin, stating the inability of the commissioner to appear before the lawmakers. The letter was read by the Clerk of the Assembly, Benjamin Jayeola.

Not satisfied by the attitude of the commissioner, the lawmakers said they would not pass the bill for a second reading until she appears before the Assembly.

The Minority Leader, Hon Oguntodu Olajide, representing Akure Constituency 1, said the lawmakers should not approve the letter since the commissioner of finance did not honor them with her presence.

Similarly, Hon. Felix Afe, representing Akoko Northwest Constituency, said the letter is an affront to the people of Ondo State. He said the invitation letter was not addressed to the Permanent Secretary but to the Commissioner.

Afe said: “The letter did not state where the Commissioner for Finance went to, nor when she would come back. We want her to tell us the performance of the budget for 2024.

“Without the appearance of the Commissioner for Finance, we should step it down. If she does not show up next time, the assembly should issue a bench warrant against her.”

Similarly, Hon. Chris Ogunlami, representing Okitipupa Constituency 1, described the letter from the Permanent Secretary as fake. He said the Commissioner for Finance should come and explain to the people of the state what the supplementary budget is meant for.

Another lawmaker, Hon. Fayemi Obayelu, representing Ilaje Constituency Two, expressed dismay at the absence of the commissioner from the plenary even though she was given enough time to appear before the lawmakers.

Her words: “We want her to expatiate more on the supplementary budget. We can’t go ahead if we don’t know what is in the budget. She has to explain why there is a supplementary budget when we still have the 2024 budget.

“The House has the power to issue a bench warrant against her if she refuses to appear at the next adjourned date.”

In his ruling, the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon Olamide Oladiji said the supplementary budget should be stepped down until the commissioner appears before the lawmakers to defend the budget.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the Assembly to write another letter for the commissioner to appear before the lawmakers. He fixed October 17 for the appearance of the commissioner’s failure, which may lead to further action.